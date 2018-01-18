Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Karni Sena members in Raipur say cinema halls screening film will be burnt down

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat has been mirred in much controversy ever since it was announced in 2017. After multiple changes, pleas and controversy, the film's name was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and it still saw a four state ban in the last few days, following multiple threats from the Rajput Karni Sena.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradhesh, Rajastha and Haryana banned the film (and in MP even the song 'Ghoomar' was banned).

The film had been given a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) — and even after the title-change, amendments suggested by the board and finally getting a 'U/A' certification, there had been declared banned in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.

The filmmakers approached the Supreme Court of India and pleaded to intervene. Celebrated Indian lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi are representing the producers of the film, Viacom 18, TV reports claim. Now the supreme court has stayed a ban on the film, calling it a serious matter and "destroying federal structure."

Recently, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film had released an advertisement listing all the disclaimers, clarifying controversies surrounding the film.

Last month, during the certification process of the film, Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary panel where he said that the film is an adaptation of Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:15 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:23 PM