Here's a copy of the petition that was sent the Supreme Court against the ban.
Here is what producers of @filmpadmaavat had asked.
Karni Sena members in Raipur have said that cinema halls showing the film will be "burnt down"
Members of Rajput Community submitted a memorandum to state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra demanding ban on #Padmaavat in the state, say 'Cinema halls screening the film would be burnt down. No changes hereafter are acceptable. We want a complete ban'.
Indian Express reports that, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was arguing for the ban in states, said that history can be twisted and someone could even show Mahatma Gandhi "sipping whisky"
On the Karni Sena saying it will continue protests, the supreme court urged that law and order must be maintained.
Duty of state to maintain law and order: Supreme Court on Padmaavat row
BJP Spokesperson speaks up on the SC ruling of the ban
BJP speaks to MIRROR NOW on the SC order on the #Padmaavat release.
#Padmavat— Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) January 18, 2018
CJI Dipak Misra: If we go by this (arguments levelled against films), 60 % of literature, even classical literature of India cannot be read @IndianExpress
Decided to take my team of 75 people to see #Padmavaat - we’re artists & I think no artist deserves to back off & watch people create turmoil blindly because they have the power.they deserve a shot at presenting their work & we as an audience need to lift them.i look Fwd.— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) January 18, 2018
#CJI on #Padmavat: Even 'Bandit Queen' has passed the test of this Court.— News18 Courtroom (@News18Courtroom) January 18, 2018
In Delhi HC, I had also given a judgment on 'Dhobi Ghat'..I dismissed the petition to ban this movie by imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.
Shobhaa De says the film will definitely be a hit
No matter how many States ban the movie, 'Padmavatt' or 'Padmaa vat' or the movie with many names and controversies, it will still be a super hit.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 17, 2018
Much like the Udta Punjab controversy, the Supreme Court has said that nobody has the power to throttle freedom of speech
Freedom of speech can't be throttled: Supreme Court on Padmaavat row
Ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the ban
Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat
Shashi Tharoor weighs in on the ban
Congratulations to the Supreme Court for saying it is the duty of states to maintain law and order, rather than banning movies. #Padmavat
Mukesh Bhatt weighs in on SC order
Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat
Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat says to CNN News 18: "All the states have the right to ban a film if the law and order situations gets out of control. We'll make sure that the state governments take this into consideration."
Supreme Court has stayed the ban on Padmaavat.
Supreme Court, in its interim order said, all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film across India, a permission granted by CBFC. #Padmaavat
Supreme Court stays notification by Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, grants green signal to release of the film #Padmaavat.
Harish Salve, who is representing Viacom 18, the producers of Padmaavat, said this about the ban in four states
If states are banning a film, then it is destroying federal structure.
It is a serious matter. If somebody has a problem,then he or she can approach appellate tribunal for relief. State can't touch the content of a film: Harish Salve representing producers of #Padmaavat in SC
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat has been mirred in much controversy ever since it was announced in 2017. After multiple changes, pleas and controversy, the film's name was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and it still saw a four state ban in the last few days, following multiple threats from the Rajput Karni Sena.
Gujarat, Madhya Pradhesh, Rajastha and Haryana banned the film (and in MP even the song 'Ghoomar' was banned).
The film had been given a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) — and even after the title-change, amendments suggested by the board and finally getting a 'U/A' certification, there had been declared banned in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.
The filmmakers approached the Supreme Court of India and pleaded to intervene. Celebrated Indian lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi are representing the producers of the film, Viacom 18, TV reports claim. Now the supreme court has stayed a ban on the film, calling it a serious matter and "destroying federal structure."
Recently, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film had released an advertisement listing all the disclaimers, clarifying controversies surrounding the film.
Last month, during the certification process of the film, Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary panel where he said that the film is an adaptation of Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat.
(With inputs from agencies)
