Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Karni Sena members in Raipur say cinema halls screening film will be burnt down

FP Staff

Jan,18 2018 13:15 03 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Here's a copy of the petition that was sent the Supreme Court against the ban. 

  • Karni Sena members in Raipur have said that cinema halls showing the film will be "burnt down"

  • Indian Express reports that, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was arguing for the ban in states, said that history can be twisted and someone could even show Mahatma Gandhi "sipping whisky"

  • On the Karni Sena saying it will continue protests, the supreme court urged that law and order must be maintained. 

  • BJP Spokesperson speaks up on the SC ruling of the ban

  • Shobhaa De says the film will definitely be a hit

  • Much like the Udta Punjab controversy, the Supreme Court has said that nobody has the power to throttle freedom of speech

  • Ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the ban

  • Shashi Tharoor weighs in on the ban

  • Mukesh Bhatt weighs in on SC order

  • Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat says to CNN News 18: "All the states have the right to ban a film if the law and order situations gets out of control. We'll make sure that the state governments take this into consideration."

  • Supreme Court has stayed the ban on Padmaavat.

  • Harish Salve, who is representing Viacom 18, the producers of Padmaavat, said this about the ban in four states

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat has been mirred in much controversy ever since it was announced in 2017. After multiple changes, pleas and controversy, the film's name was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and it still saw a four state ban in the last few days, following multiple threats from the Rajput Karni Sena.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradhesh, Rajastha and Haryana banned the film (and in MP even the song 'Ghoomar' was banned).

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

The film had been given a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) — and even after the title-change, amendments suggested by the board and finally getting a 'U/A' certification, there had been declared banned in four states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana.

The filmmakers approached the Supreme Court of India and pleaded to intervene. Celebrated Indian lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi are representing the producers of the film, Viacom 18, TV reports claim. Now the supreme court has stayed a ban on the film, calling it a serious matter and "destroying federal structure."

Recently, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film had released an advertisement listing all the disclaimers, clarifying controversies surrounding the film.

Last month, during the certification process of the film, Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary panel where he said that the film is an adaptation of Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

