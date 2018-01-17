Padmaavat makers to organise paid previews on 24 January to generate positive word-of-mouth

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-controversial film Padmaavat nears its much-contested release on 25 January, any and all developments around the film become attention-grabbing headlines. While most of the pre-release buzz around the film is credited to open threats, arm-twisting statements from Rajput Karni Sena, the recent development suggests that the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for a wide release.

According to a report by Mid-day, Padmaavat will be screened a day in advance on 24 January across India as part of paid previews organised by the film's makers. The logic behind this move is to generate positive word-of-mouth before the film officially hits the screens the next day. Also, it will give the film an edge over Akshay Kumar starrer Padman, which also releases on 25 January along with Bhansali's magnum opus.

The report also suggests that many film-trade pundits welcome this tactic of Padmaavat makers and believe it will "influence public opinion." While some label it a "psychological move" in order to put forth the fact that the film actually "honours Rajput traditions and valour", some think it will open forums of open discussion over social-media which will then affect the fate of the film at the box-office.

Padmaavat (earlier known as Padmavati) has been embroiled in controversy ever since the film came into being — more so after the trailer and song video were released. Owing to surging protests against the film and its alleged "inaccurate" portrayal of the fabled 13th century Rajput queen Padmini, the makers of the film thought it was wise to postpone the film's release from the intended 1 December, 2017. The film has already been banned in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana — and this is after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a 'U/A' certificate.

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

