Padmaavat: Lawyer Harish Salve files police complaint after receiving threats for fighting ban on film

New Delhi: The Delhi Police today registered a case following a complaint by senior lawyer Harish Salve who was allegedly threatened for representing one of the respondents connected to the controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat in the Supreme Court.

The court had dismissed a petition seeking deletion of certain alleged objectionable scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, calling it premature.

Salve represented one of the respondents in the apex court. He had received a phone call on his office land line and was allegedly threatened for speaking in favour of the film, the police said.

The police said that they have registered an FIR and the matter was being probed.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 12:07 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 12:25 PM