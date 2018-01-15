Padmaavat: Karni Sena disrupts cultural programme at school in MP for performance on 'Ghoomar' song

A mob indulged in arson in a school to protest a dance performance by a schoolgirl on a Padmaavat movie song during its annual day celebrations, after which four accused were held, police said on Monday.

Around three-four hours after the 'Ghoomar' performance by the girl, a mob of 20-25 persons went to the Saint Paul School around 1.30 PM and began indulging in arson, while shouting slogans in favour of Sri Karni Sena, Jawra police station incharge M.P. Parihar said.

Four persons were arrested while a manhunt has been launched for other suspects, police said.

Padmaavat has been embroiled in controversy since its inception, and now, after being certified by the CBFC, the movie is supposed to be released on 25 January. The makes of the movie put out a full page advertisement in leading newspapers clarifying the doubts surrounding the movie on Monday morning.

There were also a report by Navbharat Times which said that Deepika Padukone's midriff will be covered in the song 'Ghoomar' before the film hits the theatres on 25 January. The song has been at the centre of national debate over the supposed "wrong, inaccurate" portrayal of the 13th century fabled Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh.

The Rajput Karni Sena, members of the Rajputana royalty have come out in protest saying queens of their community never danced publicly. They reportedly were upset over the display of skin during the song, which they feel shows Rajput queens and Rajput customs in wrong light.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 20:47 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 20:47 PM