You are here:

Padmaavat honours Rani Padmavati; celebrates Rajput bravery, says Shiva trilogy author Amish Tripathi

Mumbai: Amish Tripathi, a master of mythological fiction titles, has vouched for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming controversial movie Padmaavat, saying it celebrates Rajput bravery and projects India's culture in a positive way.

Tripathi watched the movie in a pre-release screening in Mumbai on Monday (15 January).

"It is a film which celebrates Rajput bravery. It honours Rani Padmavati. And it says positive things about our culture. I think it is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest films," he tweeted.

I just saw Padmaavat in a pre-release screening. It is a film which celebrates Rajput bravery. It honours Rani Padmavati. And it says positive things about our culture. I think it is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest films. — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) January 15, 2018

The Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures movie is slated to release on 25 January. It features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a story based on Padmavat, an epic "revered work of fiction" by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Shobha Sant, CEO, Bhansali Productions, thanked Tripathi for his "honest opinion".

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 08:52 AM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 08:52 AM