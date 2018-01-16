Padmaavat: Haryana, UP yet to take stand on film's release; Karni Sena threatens nationwide agitation

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati) seems to be on the way to a release, on 25 January, after bearing the brunt of agitation, protests and threats by fringe groups (Rajput Karni Sena, being one of the major names), political parties, and the Rajput community.

It is reported that Haryana CM ML Khattar has decided to take a stand on the film's release in his state only after watching the film, as suggested by a report by NDTV.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur spoke to ANI and said that he doesn't intend to pose a ban on the film if there's nothing controversial in it. "I had said earlier that I respect art. As far as Padmaavat is concerned, Himachal government doesn't intend to ban it in the state. If there's nothing controversial in it, we have no objection in releasing it here. I want the film to be screened in theatres", says Thakur, reports DNA.

Many BJP-ruled states like Rajasthan (which was also at the epicentre of the entire controversy surrounding the film), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat had previously declared that the film will be banned in the state. Soon, Nitish-Kumar led Bihar also followed suit.

Meanwhile the other BJP-ruled state Uttar Pradesh has also taken an ambiguous stand on the film's release. CM Yogi Adityanath was non-committal when asked about Padmaavat's release in his state. He said, "I am not a future teller," when mediapersons asked if the film will be screened in UP.

While state governments are still grappling with the issue, the Rajput Karni Sena continues their threatening and arm-twisting stance over the film's release. Jeevan Singh Solanki, Maharashtra secretary, Rajput Karni Sena, says, "We have been revolting against the movie for two years. Our patience is being tested. Padmavati is being portrayed as a ‘lover’ in the movie. Being Rajput, we will not tolerate her being portrayed in this manner. I warn Sanjay Leela Bhansali not to release the movie. And if he does get it released, the Maharashtra police and government will be responsible for the consequences,” reports The Hindu.

A similar voice is echoed by the group's Mumbai President, Madan Singh Rathore. He says, "If we have to burn cinema halls, we will do so. We have been trying to make the government understand our point of view peacefully, but if they do not understand that language, these are the means that we will have to adopt,” Madan Singh Rathore, Karni Sena, President, Mumbai, says, as quoted by The Hindu.

Padmaavat, based on the epic poem written by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 11:59 AM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:10 PM