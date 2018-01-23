You are here:

Padmaavat early reviews: Deepika, Ranveer praised as Twitter terms Bhansali's film 'exquisite'

FP Staff

Jan,23 2018 18:49 24 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles is set to have an all-India release on 25 January after facing several obstacles.

Deepika Padukone as Padmavati. File image.

Deepika Padukone as Padmavati. File image.

Early screenings of the movie have taken place all over India and audiences, and critics and reviewers are chiming in with their takeaways from the movie. And the response seems to be overwhelmingly positive.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Early reviews for Padmaavat had this to say:

Urmimala Banerjee wrote for Bollywood Life: "The film starts off like a fairytale. Every frame is exquisite and the impact on 3D is manifold. We are introduced to the brave and stunning Padmavati of Singhal. There are quite a few exquisite frames. The first half belongs to Ranveer Singh. From his introductory scene to the one where he hunts down the head of Mongol warlord, Singh is in top form. Deepika looks stunning and Shahid lives up to the character of the proud Rajput. Cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee is mind-blowing and the 'Ghoomar' song is a visual delight."

Mayur Sanap from The Deccan Chronicle points out the film's flaws too, writing: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his most courageous film yet, but sadly the results are not very impressive. The film that is a war epic, love story, and costume drama, all in one, is bogged down by mediocre execution. Much will be said about the film's daunting length, and the truth is, it could have been shorter. It's the kind of film that tries too hard to get your attention in the runtime of almost three hours."

Umair Sandhu from The Hans India states: "On the whole, Padmaavat is a cinematic gem that you just cannot miss. Tremendous performances, deft direction, power-packed screenwriting and dialogue, melodious soundtrack and of course, the lavish mounting — this film has it all. Strongly recommended!"

Watch this space for Firstpost's review of Padmaavat. 

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:49 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:49 PM

tags: #Bollywood #Critics #Deepika Padukone #Padmaavat #Ranveer Singh #Reactions #review round-up #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Twitter

