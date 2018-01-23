Padmaavat early reviews: Deepika, Ranveer praised as Twitter terms Bhansali's film 'exquisite'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles is set to have an all-India release on 25 January after facing several obstacles.

Early screenings of the movie have taken place all over India and audiences, and critics and reviewers are chiming in with their takeaways from the movie. And the response seems to be overwhelmingly positive.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Bhansali's Padmaavat.

#Padmaavat S-P-E-C-T-A-C-U-L-A-R!!! What a TRIBUTE to RAJPUT Culture and heritage! Visual Delight! @filmpadmaavat — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat Interval - Director Bhansali strikes with a solid direction of an hard historical script. Music and visuals are topical too. @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @filmpadmaavat — Top 10 Cinema (@top10cinema) January 23, 2018

Bringing to life the strength of Padmavati @deepikapadukone impresses, coming soon the @filmpadmaavat review on @ndtv — Puja Talwar (@PujaNDTV) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat one word review

Fantastic

🌟🌟🌟🌟1/2 — priya sharma (@aashishsharma64) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat what a masterpiece! In climax scene each and every press Reporter and critics goosebumps.@RanveerOfficial is best in khilji role His performance is brilliant. @deepikapadukone is heart of the film and @shahidkapoor is fantastic. 🌟🌟🌟🌟1/2 — priya sharma (@aashishsharma64) January 23, 2018

So my friends who've watched special screenings of #Padmaavat now have what I'm calling the post-Ranveer glow. @RanveerOfficial — namrata zakaria (@namratazakaria) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat 1st Half: An Epic in the making.. A visual spectacle.. @deepikapadukone as #Padmavati is some1 u admire and revere at the same tym.. Her screen presence has to be seen to be believed.. 👌 @RanveerOfficial as Madman #Khilji is terrifying and terrific at the same tym — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat 1st Half: @shahidkapoor as king is measured and delivering a royal performance.. Halfway through, I already got more than my money 's worth.. 2nd half is bonus.. Dir #SLB is once again proving he is a Master Storyteller.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 23, 2018

I don think any other indian hero will ever surpaas the bar which u have raised so high @RanveerOfficial Heartiest congratulations for making #AllaudinKhilji whats its looking! U were more than superbly convincing and #padmavat is a masterpiece of your hard work — neeru sharma (@nierusharma) January 23, 2018

Maharaani padmavati @deepikapadukone ko shat shat namaskaar!! I don think any other heroine will ever surpaas the bar which u have raised so high!! Heartiest congratulations for putting up such risky efforts with elan! #Padmaavat is no doubt is a masterpiece of your hard work — neeru sharma (@nierusharma) January 23, 2018

I’m told #padmaavat is quite the extravagant spectacle. And a solid comeback for #sanjay leela bhansali after all the misery. More power to him. Review coming up in a bit @filmfare. Three cheers — J (@jiteshpillaai) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat (Tamil dubbed version) - Interval - Bhansali strikes with a solid direction of an hard historical script. Music and visuals are topical too. Rituals slow down the pace then and there. 'Good' so far. @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @filmpadmaavat (2/2) — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) January 23, 2018

#Padmaavat - Interval - Beautiful writing by Bhansali, he stands out with a splendid paper work. Eagerly waiting for the 2nd half, @deepikapadukone as the mighty queen 'Padmavati' in action mode. @filmpadmaavat — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) January 23, 2018

Early reviews for Padmaavat had this to say:

Urmimala Banerjee wrote for Bollywood Life: "The film starts off like a fairytale. Every frame is exquisite and the impact on 3D is manifold. We are introduced to the brave and stunning Padmavati of Singhal. There are quite a few exquisite frames. The first half belongs to Ranveer Singh. From his introductory scene to the one where he hunts down the head of Mongol warlord, Singh is in top form. Deepika looks stunning and Shahid lives up to the character of the proud Rajput. Cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee is mind-blowing and the 'Ghoomar' song is a visual delight."

Mayur Sanap from The Deccan Chronicle points out the film's flaws too, writing: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his most courageous film yet, but sadly the results are not very impressive. The film that is a war epic, love story, and costume drama, all in one, is bogged down by mediocre execution. Much will be said about the film's daunting length, and the truth is, it could have been shorter. It's the kind of film that tries too hard to get your attention in the runtime of almost three hours."

Umair Sandhu from The Hans India states: "On the whole, Padmaavat is a cinematic gem that you just cannot miss. Tremendous performances, deft direction, power-packed screenwriting and dialogue, melodious soundtrack and of course, the lavish mounting — this film has it all. Strongly recommended!"

Watch this space for Firstpost's review of Padmaavat.

