Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor deliver fiery dialogues in three new promos

We are all well aware of the controversies that has plagued the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. From changing the movie's name to covering Deepika Paduknone's midriff in the song 'Ghoomar', the makers of the movie did everything possible to make Padmaavat's release a reality. Now, the filmmakers have released three new dialogue promos for Padmaavat.

The three promos, released on YouTube, focus on different aspects of the movie. We see the characters in movie interact with each other, or say out loud what it is they want to achieve. In the first promo, Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini, talks about fighting a battle against Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), but on her own terms.

The background score in the short 30-second clip is powerful and intense, and Deepika Padukone's monologue about the war that the women of Chittorgarh are going to fight, and win, is inspiring and gives the movie the classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali touch.

In the second clip, we see Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh in a conversation with each other. Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, is enchanted by the beauty that Padmini is, and wants to know what her name is. The promo gives us a glimpse of the grand scale of the movie, with it's realistic stets and majestic palaces. The trailer also gives us a look at a confrontational scene between Alauddin Khilji and Ratan Singh.

In the third an final promo, it's Ranveer's Alauddin Khilji in the focus. The Sultan is shown to be determined when it comes to conquering the world, and he has set his eyes on the kingdom of Maharawal Ratan Singh. We see images of battles, and both the characters deliver scathing dialogues about who would win if they were to go to battle. Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji seems to be on-the-edge, making the movie appear even more interesting.

Padmaavat releases across India on 25 January.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 13:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 13:30 PM