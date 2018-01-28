You are here:

Padmaavat controversy: SC to hear pleas seeking contempt proceedings against Karni Sena on 29 January

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear two petitions on 29 January seeking contempt proceedings against Karni Sena leaders for obstructing the screening of film 'Padmaavat' that released on Thursday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that the petitions would be heard on Monday as both were mentioned separately on Thursday.

The petitions have been moved by Pune-based social activist Tehseen Poonawala and Mumbai lawyer Vineet Dhanda.

Referring to the widespread protests and vandalism by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists, the petitioners have contended that their actions were in violation of the 18 January order of the apex court.

Dhanda has sought contempt proceedings against Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, its National President Suraj Pal and member Karam Singh.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 12:14 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 12:14 PM