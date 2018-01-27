Padmaavat controversy: Now, Kshatriya groups threaten Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone

The latest threats to be issued in the never-ending controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat are by two Kshatriya outfits — Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha and All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha.

The Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha announced a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone who "chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose", while the All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha has offered up a Rs 51 lakh reward for "whoever beheads Bhansali".

"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose. Kshatriya community will contribute and give the person a reward of Rs 1 crore," said Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat, according to a PTI report.

"Any person bringing the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be paid Rs 51 lakh immediately. We shall teach a lesson to politicians who are silent on the issue and are not supporting the agitation," said Diwakar Singh, vice president, All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha, to reporters in Mathura.

When asked about the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon, Diwakar Singh alleged that it was the handiwork of the film industry to scuttle the agitation. "A Rajput would never attack the unarmed, ladies or children," he said, according to a PTI report.

On 24 January, the Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha activists staged a dharna at Shikshak Park in Kanpur seeking a ban on the movie, and warned the district administration and police to be ready to face massive protests across the city if the controversial film "which has twisted the facts" was allowed to be screened in the city. They also threatened theater owners that their property would be vandalised.

Earlier, a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community had announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the film Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page called 'Jaaton Ka Adda' has reportedly leaked Padmaavat online. As of 25 January, more than 15,000 people had shared the link of the leaked film and the Facebook video had received more than 3.5 lakh views.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 11:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 11:26 AM