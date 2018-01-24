Padmaavat controversy: Not a single Karni Sena member has watched the film, says Lokendra Singh Kalvi

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Tuesday (23 January) strongly denied reports that the organisation leadership is ready to watch Padmaavat at a special screening.

He denied what he called "rumours" that some Sena members had watched the movie and said that "the information is fake".

"Not a single member of the Karni Sena watched the film. Why are rumours being spread again and again when we have already taken a stand and shared it with the media, not once or twice but many times? We say it again that we will not allow Padmaavat to be screened in India at any cost," he said angrily while talking to IANS from Gandhinagar.

He said he had met chief ministers of four states on Monday regarding the Sena's stand.

Kalvi criticised the media for what he called "cooking up stories" of their own.

"Twenty-four hours ago, the same story was going on and today (Tuesday) again, the same story has started," he griped.

Kalvi said he visited Sabarmati Ashram in the morning to imbibe a feeling of non-violence as "things are going out of my hand and he public doesn't want to see their mother Padmavati on screen dancing in public".

He claimed even the Supreme Court failed to understand the sentiments of the Rajput community.

"We stopped (release of) Padmavati and now we want to stop Padmaavat."

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 08:57 AM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 08:57 AM