Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Massive protests, buses torched in Gurugram; anti-Bhansali chants in near PVR Rohini

FP Staff

Jan,24 2018 16:27 04 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Protestors torch buses, pelt stones in protest of the release of Padmaavat.

  • Protests continue in Meerut against the film. 

  • From PSV mall in Meerut where members of different groups are protesting against the release. Heavy police forces deployed.

    Sadiq Khan / 101 reporters

  • Security tightened in several parts of the country inspite of SC clearance of the film.

  • Protest in Chittorhgarh fort against the film's release.

  • Karni Sena protestors set a Haryana roadways bus on fire at Bhondsi on release of Padmaavat in Gurugram. 

    Sat Singh, 101reporters.com

  • Police deployment outside star mall for special screening of padmaavat in Gurugram. Photos by Sat Singh/101reporters.com

  • Picture from JSV mall in Varanasi. Heated arguments between police and Hindu Dharmrakshak group over Padmaavat release

  • Protest in Lucknow in front of Wave mall. Security tightened.

    Saurabh, 101reporters, Lucknow

  • Meerut: Security tightened at PVS mall after stones were pelted by unknown people in protest against Padmaavat

  • Massive protests in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

  • Protest by Hindu groups in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

  • News 18 TV reportsThe situation is mostly under control and additional forces have been sent, says Raman Malik of BJP about the protests in Haryana. 

  • Bars and pubs to remain shut in wake of the protests in Gurugram.

  • Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has alleged that underworld money has been used by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the movie.

  • Stone pelting at PVS mall in Meerut. Heavy police force deployed. 

    Sadiq Khan, 101reporters, Meerut

  • The women who are threatening to commit Jauhar are not related to the Karni Sena, says Janak Dave from Chittorgarh.

  • The protestors, 8-10 in total, arrived in masks and started vandalism surrounding areas.

  • Rajasthan Home Minister says, "we approached the court but nothing came out of it. We will protest and try to maintain law and order."

  • "The Censor Board is saleable. Three people who watched the film, they said the film should be banned. They didn't ask for the name to be changed. A fatwa has been issued against us. We have not issued a fatwa against people," says Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat.

  • He further adds, "There are ministers who had asked for the film to be banned. Why didn't the SC listen to them instead of considering the opinions of other people who have seen the film?"

  • Vivek Shekhawat further says, "protesting violently is not justified. The govt has instigated the protestors."

  • Vivek Shekhawat, member of Karni Sena says we all saw this coming.

    According to TV reports, he said, "We said we will protest peacefully. This is not in the Sena's hands. The govt should have been aware of these consequences. We have not motivated anyone to act violently. Bhansali has played with the sentiments of the people and this is why people are reacting." 

  • Violent stir in Gurugram, stone pelting at Sohna Raod and buses torched in protest.
     

  • Violence breaks out in Gurugram and Sohna road over Padmaavat

  • Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi says they stand by their earlier stance, and appeal to the public to side with them.

  • Rajasthan Home Minister makes a statement on the ban.

  • Karni Sena members in Raipur have said that cinema halls showing the film will be "burnt down"

  • Indian Express reports that, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was arguing for the ban in states, said that history can be twisted and someone could even show Mahatma Gandhi "sipping whisky"

  • On the Karni Sena saying it will continue protests, the supreme court urged that law and order must be maintained. 

  • BJP Spokesperson speaks up on the SC ruling of the ban

  • Shobhaa De says the film will definitely be a hit

  • Much like the Udta Punjab controversy, the Supreme Court has said that nobody has the power to throttle freedom of speech

  • Ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the ban

  • Shashi Tharoor weighs in on the ban

  • Mukesh Bhatt weighs in on SC order

  • Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat says to CNN News 18: "All the states have the right to ban a film if the law and order situations gets out of control. We'll make sure that the state governments take this into consideration."

  • Supreme Court has stayed the ban on Padmaavat.

  • Harish Salve, who is representing Viacom 18, the producers of Padmaavat, said this about the ban in four states

Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial magnum opus Padmaavat, violent protests and vandalism have been reported in certain areas. Even after the Supreme Court of India's strict orders to screen the film without any opposition, these protests have continued (although state-imposed bans have been rolled back).

Over 35 supporters of Karni Sena, protesting against Padmaavat have been detained in Mumbai, claims a Mumbai Police official, according to PTI.

padmaavat 380

Stills from Padmaavat.

According to news reports, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear a plea on Monday (29 January) asking for deletion of scenes from the film.

The advance booking for Padmaavat tickets have come to a halt. Provinces like Kosi, Simanchal and East Bihar won't screen the film, reports stated. The Jagran report also claims that the police is taking stringent measures to ensure law and order in the state is maintained. DGP PK Thakur has given instructions to reinforce patrolling in volatile areas where chances of unrest are high.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. The film has been facing protests by the Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.

The Supreme Court has earlier paved the way for the all-India release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat -- all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 16:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 17:05 PM

