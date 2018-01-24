Protestors torch buses, pelt stones in protest of the release of Padmaavat.
#WATCH: Protesters torched bus and pelted stones in protest against #Padmaavat at Gurugrams' Sohna Road. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/B13t6l8XuI— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Protestors torch buses, pelt stones in protest of the release of Padmaavat.
#WATCH: Protesters torched bus and pelted stones in protest against #Padmaavat at Gurugrams' Sohna Road. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/B13t6l8XuI— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Protests continue in Meerut against the film.
From PSV mall in Meerut where members of different groups are protesting against the release. Heavy police forces deployed.
Sadiq Khan / 101 reporters
Security tightened in several parts of the country inspite of SC clearance of the film.
Visited two malls in Raipur and both had tight security outside the main entrance and inside the theatres.— @nmol (@anmoljaiswal333) January 24, 2018
Despite the fact that it is not banned in Chattisgrah.
Paid previews (3D) starts here after 6pm today. #Padmaavat
Protest in Chittorhgarh fort against the film's release.
Rajasthan: Protests staged in the area near Chittorgarh Fort in protest against #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Sybospb4u6— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Karni Sena protestors set a Haryana roadways bus on fire at Bhondsi on release of Padmaavat in Gurugram.
Sat Singh, 101reporters.com
Police deployment outside star mall for special screening of padmaavat in Gurugram. Photos by Sat Singh/101reporters.com
Picture from JSV mall in Varanasi. Heated arguments between police and Hindu Dharmrakshak group over Padmaavat release
Protest in Lucknow in front of Wave mall. Security tightened.
Saurabh, 101reporters, Lucknow
Meerut: Security tightened at PVS mall after stones were pelted by unknown people in protest against Padmaavat
Massive protests in Delhi's Prashant Vihar
#KarniSena implementing #AcheDin in #Delhi's Prashant Vihar.— Siona Gogoi (@AtomicBlow) January 24, 2018
Thanks Maggi Ji.#Padmavaat pic.twitter.com/kN6Pw6UZvz
Protest by Hindu groups in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.
News 18 TV reports: The situation is mostly under control and additional forces have been sent, says Raman Malik of BJP about the protests in Haryana.
#NewsAlert - Karni Sena protesters gathered outside PVR Rohini, New Delhi at around 3:15 PM and chanted anti Bhansali/#Padmaavat slogans. They also vandalised some vehicles. #IWillSeePadmaavat pic.twitter.com/pLBz09Kvkm— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2018
Bars and pubs to remain shut in wake of the protests in Gurugram.
Clubs & Bars in Gurugram ordered to be closed from 7 pm on 24th January till further order in the light of protests against #Padmavaat. Action to be taken against defaulters. #Haryana— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has alleged that underworld money has been used by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the movie.
Stone pelting at PVS mall in Meerut. Heavy police force deployed.
Sadiq Khan, 101reporters, Meerut
The women who are threatening to commit Jauhar are not related to the Karni Sena, says Janak Dave from Chittorgarh.
The protestors, 8-10 in total, arrived in masks and started vandalism surrounding areas.
8-10 masked men had come to pelt stones at PVS mall. Police is on the lookout for the men. We will provide security to the mall at the time of screening of the film: Chakrapani Tripathi, Circle Officer, Civil Lines #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/r5KOrR112U— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2018
Haryana: Protesters torched a bus & pelted stones at #Gurugram's Sohna Road in protest against #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/YyoOjvH7Qc— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Rajasthan Home Minister says, "we approached the court but nothing came out of it. We will protest and try to maintain law and order."
He further adds, "There are ministers who had asked for the film to be banned. Why didn't the SC listen to them instead of considering the opinions of other people who have seen the film?"
Vivek Shekhawat further says, "protesting violently is not justified. The govt has instigated the protestors."
Vivek Shekhawat, member of Karni Sena says we all saw this coming.
According to TV reports, he said, "We said we will protest peacefully. This is not in the Sena's hands. The govt should have been aware of these consequences. We have not motivated anyone to act violently. Bhansali has played with the sentiments of the people and this is why people are reacting."
Violent stir in Gurugram, stone pelting at Sohna Raod and buses torched in protest.
#BREAKING - Karni Sena goons rampage: Buses torched in Gurugram by fringe group. #PadmaavatRow #IWillSeePadmaavat pic.twitter.com/Ww4drM0KXD— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2018
Violence breaks out in Gurugram and Sohna road over Padmaavat
Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi says they stand by their earlier stance, and appeal to the public to side with them.
Poore desh ke saamajik sangathanon se appeal karoonga #Padmaavat nahi chalni chahiye. Film hall par janta curfew laga de: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena Chief in Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kxIYAE38EV— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
Rajasthan Home Minister makes a statement on the ban.
We respect the Supreme Court's decision, will abide by it. My department & I will look for a legal provision, if one is possible, after reading SC's decision and then we will move forward: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/W7eW0AMdQQ— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
Karni Sena members in Raipur have said that cinema halls showing the film will be "burnt down"
Raipur: Members of Rajput Community submitted a memorandum to state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra demanding ban on #Padmaavat in the state, say 'Cinema halls screening the film would be burnt down. No changes hereafter are acceptable. We want a complete ban'. pic.twitter.com/LA87flL4kF— TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) January 18, 2018
Indian Express reports that, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was arguing for the ban in states, said that history can be twisted and someone could even show Mahatma Gandhi "sipping whisky"
On the Karni Sena saying it will continue protests, the supreme court urged that law and order must be maintained.
Duty of state to maintain law and order: Supreme Court on Padmaavat row #PadmaavatWins— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018
BJP Spokesperson speaks up on the SC ruling of the ban
.@ramanmalik of BJP speaks to MIRROR NOW on the SC order on the #Padmaavat release. pic.twitter.com/7GjBZCIf92— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 18, 2018
#Padmavat— Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) January 18, 2018
CJI Dipak Misra: If we go by this (arguments levelled against films), 60 % of literature, even classical literature of India cannot be read @IndianExpress
Decided to take my team of 75 people to see #Padmavaat - we’re artists & I think no artist deserves to back off & watch people create turmoil blindly because they have the power.they deserve a shot at presenting their work & we as an audience need to lift them.i look Fwd.— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) January 18, 2018
#CJI on #Padmavat: Even 'Bandit Queen' has passed the test of this Court.— News18 Courtroom (@News18Courtroom) January 18, 2018
In Delhi HC, I had also given a judgment on 'Dhobi Ghat'..I dismissed the petition to ban this movie by imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.
Shobhaa De says the film will definitely be a hit
No matter how many States ban the movie, 'Padmavatt' or 'Padmaa vat' or the movie with many names and controversies, it will still be a super hit.— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 17, 2018
Much like the Udta Punjab controversy, the Supreme Court has said that nobody has the power to throttle freedom of speech
Freedom of speech can't be throttled: Supreme Court on Padmaavat row #PadmaavatWins— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018
Ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the ban
Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat #PadmaavatWins pic.twitter.com/YC6zKwXXR5— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018
Shashi Tharoor weighs in on the ban
Congratulations to the Supreme Court for saying it is the duty of states to maintain law and order, rather than banning movies. #Padmavat https://t.co/c8QDXnRj5jhttps://t.co/X19Yq6Izni— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 18, 2018
Mukesh Bhatt weighs in on SC order
Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat #PadmaavatWins pic.twitter.com/aiMAaObwzY— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018
Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat says to CNN News 18: "All the states have the right to ban a film if the law and order situations gets out of control. We'll make sure that the state governments take this into consideration."
Supreme Court has stayed the ban on Padmaavat.
Supreme Court, in its interim order said, all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film across India, a permission granted by CBFC. #Padmaavat— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
Supreme Court stays notification by Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, grants green signal to release of the film #Padmaavat. pic.twitter.com/Aqsi4x9meX— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
Harish Salve, who is representing Viacom 18, the producers of Padmaavat, said this about the ban in four states
If states are banning a film, then it is destroying federal structure.— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
It is a serious matter. If somebody has a problem,then he or she can approach appellate tribunal for relief. State can't touch the content of a film: Harish Salve representing producers of #Padmaavat in SC
Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial magnum opus Padmaavat, violent protests and vandalism have been reported in certain areas. Even after the Supreme Court of India's strict orders to screen the film without any opposition, these protests have continued (although state-imposed bans have been rolled back).
Over 35 supporters of Karni Sena, protesting against Padmaavat have been detained in Mumbai, claims a Mumbai Police official, according to PTI.
According to news reports, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear a plea on Monday (29 January) asking for deletion of scenes from the film.
The advance booking for Padmaavat tickets have come to a halt. Provinces like Kosi, Simanchal and East Bihar won't screen the film, reports stated. The Jagran report also claims that the police is taking stringent measures to ensure law and order in the state is maintained. DGP PK Thakur has given instructions to reinforce patrolling in volatile areas where chances of unrest are high.
The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. The film has been facing protests by the Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.
The Supreme Court has earlier paved the way for the all-India release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat -- all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 16:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 17:05 PM