You are here:

Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Bhansali's effigy burnt in UP; Delhi theatres witness decent turn-out for morning shows

FP Staff

Jan,25 2018 06:49 22 IST

Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Bhansali's effigy burnt in UP; Delhi theatres witness decent turn-out for morning shows

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As Karni Sena calls for a Bharat Bandh, a huge protest has been announced in Jaipur at 10 am. However, police has made several arrangements to make sure the protests don't turn violent. 

    Ram Gopal/ 101 Reporters

  • This is the bus that was attacked by over 70 men with weapon in Gurugram yesterday, 24 January.

  • Theatres in Delhi recieve good foot fall for morning shows. News 18 reports claim theatres in CP, Rajaouri Garden are showing a rise in ticket sales. 

  • Protest in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh by Hindu Dharmrakshak Sainik. An effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen being burnt. 

    Ajendra Sharma \ 101reporters

  • Ambience mall Gurgaon has cancelled movie screening of Padmaavat. A circular was posted outside the theatre entrance informing theatre-goers.

    Sat Singh, 101reporters

  • Theatres in MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan refuse to screen the film

    “Exhibitors of MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan will not screen the film, so automatically the number of screens will go down drastically. We will take stock of the situation in every town, in ever theatre and take the decision whether we want to screen the film or not because there cannot be a general rule by each exhibitor,” said Prakash Chaphalkar, secretary, Multiplex Association of India, who firmly believes that the press reports were further igniting the situation.

    “We are not armies, we don’t have guns, we can only inform the police. But minimum information in the press would help in releasing the film otherwise it fuels the situation. After all, one has to consider the safety of the society. After reading reports of threats that certain theatres will be burnt down, patrons are asking us that what kind of protection and security can we give to them.” ​

  • Meanwhile, there are 500 security personnel in addition to the police at Jaipur Lit Fest as several Karni Sena members claimed they will not allow Prasoon Joshi, the CBFC chief, to enter the premises. At the moment, everything seems to be under control. 

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told NDTV from Davos that "protests against screening of Padmaavat movie is very serious but there are also incidents which are blown out of proportion"

  • Buses torched in protest against the release of Padmaavat in Ghaziabad in the wee hours on Thursday.

    Rishabh Bharadwaj | 101reporters

  • Securit beefed up in Agra theatres showing Padmaavat. Police presence can be seen across the state.

  • Protestors from different Hindu groups burnt the effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Protest erupts in Haidergarh of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh. They also submitted a memorandum to the district official.

    Sadiq Khan | 101 reporters

  • Protest erupts in Haidergarh of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh. They also submitted a memorandum to the district official.

    Sadiq Khan | 101 reporters

  • Security being amped up in theatres in several parts of Mumbai

  • Rahul Gandhi hits out at Padmaavat protests 

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena supporters over the release of 'Padmaavat' and accused the party's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire".

    "There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. 

    "The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi said in his tweet hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans protesting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie prompted nationwide outrage on Wednesday.

    IANS

  • Police takes eight protestors in custody after they vandalised a bus in Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Padmaavat won't be screened in Mathura.

    Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101reporters 

  • Advisory issued to UP police to allow peaceful screening on Padmaavat

  • No screening of Padmaavat in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh today. Cinema owners have taken the decision in view of the protests. Meanwhile, four shows ran housefull yesterday at PVR Lucknow.

    Saurabh Sharma | 101reporters

  • Bounty on Deepika Padukone's nose?

    A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film Padmaavat.

    "We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.

    PTI

  • Madhya Pradhesh will not screen Padmaavat

  • After facing numerous hurdles over the last many months, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much awaited period drama, Padmaavat will see release today.

    But even as certain trade analysts and industry insiders are claiming that the movie will open to 75 percent occupancy, so far it’s not very clear in how many single-screen theatres or multiplexes the film is likely to be released as the cinema and multiplex owners have remained non-committal on the response to advance bookings.  They also refused to comment on how many shows or number of days they are likely to exhibit Padmaavat.

    “The bookings have not been what we had expected but it may pick up. We have to wait till the 25th or the 26th to see the reaction and after that only the public will throng the theatres. But in Mumbai there should be no problem,” said Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) President Nitin Datar.

  • Delhi Police detains protestors of various fringe groups

  • Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta under detention

  • According to Financial Express, MP govt has filed a second review petition to the Supreme Court seeking ban on Padmaavat.

  • Parents based in Gurugram are dropping their kids to school themselves due to fear of protests that happened yesterday

  • Arvind Kejriwal expresses concern over protests

    Expressing concern over violent protests against film Padmaavat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it is not good for the already "dwindling" economy of the country.

    If the governments and the courts cannot ensure that a movie is "released and run safely", how will investments flow into the country, the chief minister questioned. "If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? (sic)" Kejriwal tweeted. He said that such a situation where investments are discouraged is bad for job creation.

    PTI

  • Deepika Padukone says "it's time for us to celebrate the film"

  • Shahid Kapoor speaks to the media on playing Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film

  • No 'ghoomar' on Republic Day

  • The threat to commit Jauhar by multiple women in Chittor Fort has fizzled out, reports Deccan Herald

    As tight security takes over the area, police has stopped tourists or any public from entering the fort area. The report reveals that this move came after several members of the Karni Sena tried to barge into the fort to protest and were stopped by the police. 

    At the moment, the fort looks deserted. This is also the second time in history that the fort will remain shut.

  • Deepika Padukone speaks to the press ahead of her film's release

  • In Bikaner, a Congress delegation led by Gopal Gehlot handed over a memorandum to district collector Anil Gupta demanding that the film should not be released in view of public sentiments. The memorandum is addressed to the president, Gupta said.

    The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all-India release of the controversial film and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film.

    PTI

  • “Janta curfew will be imposed at any cost on cinema halls," says Karni Sena chief

    Amitabh Jain, a senior official of Inox Cinemas, said members of Multiplex Association of India from Rajasthan have decided to not screen the film in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation.

    “Members of the association are not going to screen the movie in Rajasthan as there is a risk to multiplexes,” he said. Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi sought to pin the blame for the protests and violence on Bhansali and insisted that a “Janta curfew” will be imposed on theatres screening the movie. “We are sorry for Rani Padmavati who, along with 16,000 other women, had committed Jauhar for protecting self-respect. Protests and violence were allowed to be created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he said.

    “Janta curfew will be imposed at any cost on cinema halls. I may be arrested and bullets may be fired but this cannot stop us,” Kalvi said and claimed that his outfit has support of cinema hall owners and film distributors. He claimed that Shiv Sena leaders had assured the Karni Sena of support on the issue in Maharashtra.

    PTI

  • Fierce protests continue in Rajasthan

    As protests against the period drama intensified, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said no theatre in the state is ready to screen the movie.

    “No theatre in the state is ready to screen the film. In such circumstances, they (protesters) should also go for legal options from the view point of history and society and for the honour of the state.

    “They should go to court again and present their logic to get relief,” Kataria said in Alwar, adding the protesters should not take law in hands. “It is our duty to maintain law and order and that we will do, but we have also requested the agitators that if they want to protest they have their right but they should do so in a democratic manner,” he said.

    PTI

  • In the last 24 hours, Karni Sena members protesting the movie allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur and blocked a road in the city's Kalwar area while, scores of activists were held in Mumbai and Nashik. 

  • Schools in Gurgaon to remain shut today

    After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurgaon have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial films release.

    The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, G D Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.

  • Amid widespread protests against Padmaavat, the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh said today that he is proud to feature in a movie, the whole country can take pride in.

    Ranveer, who will be essaying the character of Alauddin Khilji in the period drama opposite Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmavati, took to Twitter to thank the praise coming his way, and said he is overwhelmed by Padmaavat.

    "I saw 'Padmaavat' in 3D last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed.

    "I am so proud of my team. Team 'Padmaavat' for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone. I am relieved and happy to the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise," he tweeted.

    PTI

     

  • Five persons taken into custody by Gomti Nagar, Lucknow police station late last night for shouting slogans of 'Jai Bhawani' and 'Jai Ma Padmaavat' in in front of a multiplex.

    Saurabh Sharma, 101reporters

  • Jaipur: Rajput Karni Sena calls for a massive protest today at 10am at Bawani Niketan College in Jaipur to carry out till Rajput Sabha Bhawan. Jaipur Karni Sena district President Deepender Singh Tamedia calls for the Rajput community to participate in Bharat Bandh today against release of Padmaavat

    Ram Gopal Jat. 101reporters

  • Law student tries to immolate self to register his protest against Padmaavat in Lucknow. Local sources claim he is out of danger now and has been discharged from the hospital. The student has been kept at police lines for observation, police said.

    Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters

  • Suraj Pal Amu appeals to peacefully boycott Padmaavat, says matter will only get resolved when PM Modi or Amit Shah will speak

  • Udaipur administration issues circular, bars school children from performing on 'Ghoomar' song at Republic Day

    Amid a raging controversy over Padmaavat film, an administrative official in Udaipur has issued a circular to district education officers to not perform on the Ghoomar song of the period drama at cultural programmes on Republic Day.

    "It is just an alert notification sent to district education officers so that any untoward incident does not occur," Udaipur district collector Bishnu Charan Mallick said. 

  • Sharad Yadav blames Haryana govt for law and order situation, asks people to show anger when time comes to vote

  • Haryana minister Anil Vij says cinema halls will be provided with security

  • Thane multiplexs screen film amid tight security

    Thane multiplexes that had cancelled paid premiere of Padmaavat at the last minute as a pre-emptive measure are now going ahead with night shows as no untoward incident took place during the day and the situation seems normal. Police security will remain at malls throughout the weekend. 

    Debdutta Mohanty/ 101 reporters

  • Children somehow took cover in bus and escaped attack: GD Goenka school staffer on the attack on school bus

  • Section 144 imposed by Ghaziabad district administration in view of Padmaavat protest

  • Congress questions Manohar Lal Khattar govt over 'break down of law and order'

    Video by Sat Singh/10reporters

  • If all govt's and SC can't get one film released how can we expect investments to flow in, asks Arvind Kejriwal

A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film Padmaavat.

"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.

Big crackdown done as Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions of members of various Fringe groups who were planning to protest against #Padmaavat today. The state police didn't want to take any chances as ASEAN summit is on.

After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurugram have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial film's release.

The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, GD Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.

The management of the schools confirmed that they would close down as a precaution despite the district administration and the Gurugram police assuring adequate security.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Around 25 students of GD Goenka World School were on their way home when a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

"We do not want to take any risk with the life of students. Protection of students outside and inside is our prime concern," a school teacher told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"If the violators can attack school buses and Haryana roadways buses openly despite prohibitory orders and tight security arrangements of the Gurugram Police," the teacher said, adding, "We cannot take a chance and have decided to close down."

The teacher said that a total of six schools have taken the decision to remain shut.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in an appeal, said the public transport system of the city should not be disturbed.

"Some people and groups want rioting in the district but we appeal to residents and groups not to violate law and order situation and Section 144 is already imposed in the city," Singh told PTI.

"Everyone has the right to protest but in a peaceful way. Violation of law and order is not allowed. The situation is peaceful in Gurugram and all colleges, schools, offices will remain open on Thursday," he added.

The Gurugram police have arrested 20 people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, a senior official said.

Gurugram police along with 550 additional forces including local police stations teams have been deployed in the city's major areas including multiplexes, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khairwar said.

"All Gurugram malls have been directed to tighten their internal security. I along with other senior officers are monitoring the security arrangements in their respective zones," he said.

"The Gurugram Police is on a high alert and various teams are ready to respond quickly in case of any untoward incident," Khairawar said.

PTI

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 06:49 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 10:02 AM

tags: #Bollywood #Gurugram #Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh #Haryana #India #NewsTracker #Padmaavat #Padmaavat controversy #padmaavat protests #Padmaavat row

also see

Padmaavat row: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP after school bus attack, says party's use of violence setting country on fire

Padmaavat row: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP after school bus attack, says party's use of violence setting country on fire

Padmaavat controversy: Rajasthan police arrests Chittorgarh's Karni Sena unit members after 'jauhar' threat

Padmaavat controversy: Rajasthan police arrests Chittorgarh's Karni Sena unit members after 'jauhar' threat

Padmaavat: Trade analysts, distributors expect over 65 percent occupancy on release despite controversies

Padmaavat: Trade analysts, distributors expect over 65 percent occupancy on release despite controversies