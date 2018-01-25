You are here:

Padmaavat controversy: As Karni Sena rampages, Twitter makes fringe group butt of jokes

FP Staff

Jan,25 2018 17:46 41 IST

Padmaavat has finally released after traversing an obstacle-strewn path for well nigh a year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has been in the headlines, mainly for the Rajput Karni Sena's opposition to it.

As Padmaavat hit the big screens on Thursday, 25 January 2018, the Karni Sena hit the streets.

From a school bus being attacked to movie theaters being set on fire, Karni Sena made their displeasure evident. They even set a car belonging to their own group member on fire.

And Twitter took note. Karni Sena is now the butt of all jokes in Twitterverse. Here's a compilation of the best memes:

