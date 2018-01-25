You are here:

Padmaavat controversy: As Karni Sena rampages, Twitter makes fringe group butt of jokes

Padmaavat has finally released after traversing an obstacle-strewn path for well nigh a year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has been in the headlines, mainly for the Rajput Karni Sena's opposition to it.

As Padmaavat hit the big screens on Thursday, 25 January 2018, the Karni Sena hit the streets.

From a school bus being attacked to movie theaters being set on fire, Karni Sena made their displeasure evident. They even set a car belonging to their own group member on fire.

And Twitter took note. Karni Sena is now the butt of all jokes in Twitterverse. Here's a compilation of the best memes:

The real reason why Karni Sena has a problem with #Padmaavat... pic.twitter.com/R617BEDYeq — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 24, 2018

Padmavati will begin with these initial disclaimers and credits.#Padmaavat #Padmavat pic.twitter.com/Q8GmFbgO96 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 19, 2018

2018: rajputs won their first war against kids in a school bus — (@prtxt) January 24, 2018

Maybe if Karni Sena enrolled into JNU some action might be taken against them — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) January 24, 2018

#Padmaavat is the biggest suspense movie ever. You never know until the end of the movie who will die - Khilji, Ratan Singh, Padmavati or the audience. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2018

Loved the climax in #Padmaavat when everyone was worried about Karni Sena waiting for them outside the multiplex. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 25, 2018

Watching #Padmaavat in 3D "Wow! This war scene looks so realistic" "Oh Wait! No! The Karni Sena has entered the theatre" "Bhaago" — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 25, 2018

karni sena: running successfully to theatres near you — lorem ipsum dolor sit amen (@floydimus) January 23, 2018

"Jo bachhon ki school bus pe hamla kare - wo Rajput." pic.twitter.com/LIlMTe43Pv — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 24, 2018

*Man goes to a multiplex on 25th* Karni Sena - Kounsi movie dekhne aaya hai? Man [lying] - Tiger Zinda Hai Karni Sena - Maaro Saale Ko Man - Par kyun? Karni Sena - Salman Khan ne hamaare Rajasthan ka hiran maara tha Man - FML — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 19, 2018

Borrowed money from a Rajput and set caller tune of #Ghoomar song. Ab wo bichara call bhi nahi kar sakta #Padmavat — OFFICE OF PAPPU (@0FFICE0FPAPPU) January 20, 2018

Don't watch #Padmaavat in 3D. An arrow flying in your direction might be an actual arrow by Karni Sena. — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) January 25, 2018

Friend - Padmavat dekhne chalega *Thinks of karni sena* Me - pic.twitter.com/nCsHQflL6Y — शिवम. (@Oye_Protein) January 25, 2018

Watch #Padmaavat in 3D. But if the battle sequences appear a bit too realistic, immediately remove your 3D glasses and check. It may actually be happening in the theatre. Stay safe — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 25, 2018

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 17:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 17:58 PM