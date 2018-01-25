Padmaavat cleared by Pakistan Censor Board without any cuts; receives U certificate

Pakistan censor board has cleared the controversial Indian film Padmaavat without any cuts for screening in the Muslim majority country.

Islamabad-based Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) chairman Mobashir Hasan took to the social media to announce that the film has been passed by the board.

"Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) has declared a feature film containing Indian cast and crew, Padmaavat, without any excision suitable for public exhibition in the cinemas with a 'U' certification," he wrote on Twitter.

With the clearance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama is all set to be released in Pakistan, removing fears that the film could face cuts due to the negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji, a Muslim ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.

"CBFC isn't biased in arts, creativity and healthy entertainment," Hasan added.

According to the officials the CBFC had also invited Professor Waqar Ali Shah, Chairman, Department of History, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad to check the historical references in the film.

The movie is facing protests as it releases in India today.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film, which was originally titled Padmavati, got mired in controversy as soon as the filmmaker started shooting for the project and things took an ugly turn after the first trailer of the movie was released last year.

The movie was scheduled to release in Indian on 1 December, but the makers had to postpone the date after the censor board returned the movie to the producers citing "technical issues" in the certification form.

The film was cleared by censor board in India earlier this year and was given 'U/A' certificate.

The board also suggested five modifications including the title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The film features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

