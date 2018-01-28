You are here:

Padmaavat box office report: Bhansali's film makes Rs 27 cr on third day of release; fares well in UK, Australia

FP Staff

Jan,28 2018 16:16

After finally seeing the light of the day in the midst of continued raging controversy, things are looking up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmaavat. The officially hit the theatres on 25 January with a handful of previews held on 24 January.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Image from Twitter/@vmusicmum

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat; Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Image from Twitter/@vmusicmum

Despite not finding distributors in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the film has managed to pull the crowds to the cinema halls that are screening the film. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles, Padmaavat has managed to rake in an impressive Rs 83 crore domestically, according to the latest figures. The film made Rs 27 crore on the third day of its release.

Internationally, too, the film is faring much better than expected. The film has made Rs 7.4 crore in Australia, in just three days of its release. In the UK, Bhansali's drama has minted Rs 4.82 crore, so far.

The film has been facing extreme opposition from fringe outfits like the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha and All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha, to name a few. The film has found a place in the theatres in many states, despite the SC ruling in the makers' favour. However, despite the shortcomings, Padmaavat has been holding firm at the box office till now.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 16:16 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 16:16 PM

