Padmaavat box office collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus nears Rs 200 cr mark

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is perhaps his most controversial and also his most successful film ever. At least the box-office figures suggest so; the film is all set to steer through the Rs 200 crore benchmark at the box office after nine days of its theatrical release.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film may cross the mark after today's collections come into picture. He took to Twitter and posted:

#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: ₹ 192.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018

He also suggests that the period drama marks Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's biggest box-office coup till date. While Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express remains her highest grossing film ever, the way Padmaavat's collections are surging it may shatter those records soon.

Padmaavat, based on the epic ballad Padmavat written by the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi chronicles the life and times of the 13th century Rajput queen Padmavati (played by Padukone) of Chittorgarh who chose self-immolation over falling prey to the hands of invader and ruler of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji (played by Singh) after her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh (played by Kapoor) is killed in the battle.

Padmaavat released on 25 January after being at the epicentre of nation-wide protests, violence and agitation captained by the fringe group Shri Rajput Karni Sena who claims that the film shows the Rajput queen and the Rajput traditions in a bad light.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:30 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:30 PM