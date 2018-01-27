Padmaavat box office collection crosses Rs 56 crore: How it compares to other Bhansali films, Republic Day releases

After going through more controversy than it had perhaps bargained for, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, finally hit theater screens making it the only big-ticket release of the week.

The never-ending controversy surrounding the film might have affected its box-office collections but Padmaavat has still somehow managed to power through.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat raked in a total of Rs 19 crore on its opening day (25 January) and Rs 5 crore in paid previews the previous day (24 January).

Despite non-screening in few states and protests/disturbances, #Padmaavat fares VERY WELL on Day 1... Had it been a peaceful/smooth all-India release, the biz would’ve touched ₹ 28 / ₹ 30 cr... Wed [limited preview screenings] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr. Total: ₹ 24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

Adarsh also shared that the movie reportedly garnered Rs 32 crore on its second day (26 January), estimating that had the film been screened everywhere in India (referring to some states not screening the movie) it would have touched Rs 40 cr on its second day. Padmaavat's total revenue after calculating its two day box-office collection plus the paid previews sums up to Rs 56 crore.

#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would’ve touched ₹ 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. India biz… SUPERB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

The film reportedly lost around 20-22% business on the second day.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together on the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani which collected Rs 12.8 crore on its opening day, making Padmaavat leapfrog over their last collaboration's day one box-office figures.

According to Adarsh, we can expect Padmaavat to rake in huge sums at the domestic box-office on Saturday and Sunday.

#Padmaavat is ROCKING today [26 Jan 2018; holiday]... Sat and Sun also expected to be HUGE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

The highly anticipated film grossed a total of Rs 7 crore in Mumbai on the day of its release and Rs 2.25 crore in Nizam. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's box-office collection for Padmaavat did not live up to its expectation, with the film netting a total of Rs 3 crore on day one, according to Box Office India.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and a part of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana did not screen Padmaavat, despite receiving a clearance from the Supreme Court, after massive violent protests broke out in the states.

Another factor that affected Padmaavat's box-office collection was the Karnataka Bandh on Thursday. Several theaters, especially in small towns, did not end up screening the film due to several factors. So far, trade experts estimate a loss of 35-40% due to limited showcasing.

Overseas, Padmaavat collected only $ 375,000. The movie's revenue took a big hit in the Gulf region which generally serves as a crucial market for Bollywood films. In Australia Bhansali's epic raked in $ 297,611.31 — surpassing the opening day collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal — while garnering a revenue of $ 141,703 in the United Kingdom according to a Times Now News report.

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, expects Bhansali’s period drama's box-office collection to grow over the weekend as things settle down. “Even in the worst possible scenario, the film should make about Rs 24-25 crore each of these three days and reach Rs 75-80 crore by Sunday. If people gain more confidence to venture out, the figures might even jump to Rs 30 crore each day,” said Mohan according to a Hindustan Times report.

Padmaavat has also gone on to beat Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2's two-day box-office collection. However the war drama failed to surpass the collection of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai which minted Rs 69.4 crore in its first two days at the box office.

For years, Republic Day has had the tendency to bring home the first big blockbuster of the year for Bollywood. Half a decade ago, Saif Ali Khan starrer Race 2 released on a Republic Day weekend and went on to earn close to Rs 70 crore in its first week. However, the film's revenue collection peaked at Rs 94 crore.

The following year Salman Khan’s patriotic movie Jai Ho saw a 24 January release and garnered a huge opening at the box office and finally raked in Rs 110 crore.

In 2015, Neeraj Pandey’s Baby cashed in on the Republic Day weekend. Starring Akshay Kumar Baby raked in Rs 81 crore over its lifetime.

2016 once again saw an Akshay Kumar release over the Republic Day weekend with the Raja Krishna Menon directorial Airlift. The film grossed close to Rs 122 crore at the domestic box-office.

In 2017 the Republic Day weekend pitted two Bollywood stars – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan – against each other. While Shah Rukh's Raees made Rs 139 crore at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil netted Rs 127 crore.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 19:33 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 19:33 PM