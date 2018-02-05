You are here:

Padmaavat box office collection: Bhansali's magnum opus crosses Rs 200 cr mark over two weekends

FP Staff

Feb,05 2018 18:23 38 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is going stronger at the box-office, both in India and abroad, as the time passes. The film has been breaking records ever since it hit the screens on 25 January this year, after a slew of violent protests, agitation and threats from fringe groups across various corners in India.

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat

The film has now crossed Rs 200 crore within ten days of its release. Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twiter and revealed the box-0ffice collections of the controversial period drama.

According to reports, the film has been able to rake in a whopping Rs 212.50 crore at the box office. Padmaavat was released across India barring four states namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. But over the time, the bans on the film in these states are being called off and that is also adding to the film's business.

Not just in India, the Padmaavat wave has swept the ticket counters abroad as well. According to a report by Financial Express, the film has surpassed the collections of blockbuster films like Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai in parts of Australia. Padmaavat's collection in Australia itself has been estimated at Rs 13.58 crore.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat chronicles the life and times of the 13th-century Rajput queen Padmavati (essayed by Deepika Padukone) of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. It narrates the life of the queen after getting married to Maharawal Ratan Singh (essayed by Shahid Kapoor) and how she chooses self-immolation over falling prey to the evil hands of the invader and ruler of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji (essayed by Ranveer Singh). The film is based on the 16th-century epic ballad Padmavat written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:23 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:23 PM

