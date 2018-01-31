Padmaavat: Bhansali's film makes Rs 13 cr on day six; total box office collection stands at 137 cr

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is running successfully in cinemas. The Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer has raked in Rs 13.25 crore on its sixth day (30 January), according to a report by boxofficeindia.com.

Despite not getting distributors in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the film entered the 100 crore club in its opening weekend.

The film has done exceptional business internationally, setting new records. The latest feat the film has achieved is crossing $2 million in Australia. Only three Hindi films — Dangal, Baahubali and PK —have been able to do so in the past.

As you read this, #Padmaavat crosses A$ 2 million in Australia... To date, only three Indian films have attained the feat...#Dangal A$ 2,623,780#Baahubali2 [Hindi] A$ 2,407,933#PK A$ 2,110,841

REMARKABLE indeed!@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

With another 13 crore in its kitty, the total collections stand at Rs 137 crore, reports Times of India. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, Padmaavat is a homage to the Rajput community of India. The film was earlier in hot waters due to severe opposition from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which went on a rampage in multiple states, accusing Bhansali of distorting historical facts. After not getting any screens in several states, the film reportedly lost out on business worth Rs 37 crore.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:03 PM