Padmaavat: Bhansali's film crosses 100 cr mark in opening weekend; sets new record in North America

After a long struggle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat finally released in theatres on 25 January. Despite not getting distributors in several states, the film has managed to cross the 100-crore mark in its opening weekend, according to latest figures.

On Sunday (28 January) the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer showed immense growth and minted Rs 31 crore. Its extended opening weekend numbers (domestic) stands at Rs 114 crore.

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: ₹ 114 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Internationally, the film is doing exceptional business and has also gone on to break existing box office records.

#Padmaavat records the HIGHEST SINGLE DAY [note: Hindi film] in North America [USA and Canada] on Sat… Higher than #PK, #Dangal, #Dhoom3 and #BajrangiBhaijaan... #Padmaavat is a MONSTROUS HIT there... Figures coming up! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

#Padmaavat is EXTRAORDINARY in NORTH AMERICA... Total till Sat: $ 3,488,239 [₹ 22.18 cr]… Thursday...

USA: $ 507,241 [previews] Friday...

USA: $ 930,045

Canada: $ 209,325

Total: $ 1,139,370 Saturday...

USA: $ 1,536,594

Canada: $ 305,034

Total: $ 1,841,628@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

The movie has recorded the highest single day collections for a Hindi film, surpassing PK, Dangal and Dhoom 3.

HIGHEST SINGLE DAY IN NORTH AMERICA... 1 #Padmaavat $ 1,841,628 Date: 27 Jan 2018 2 #PK $ 1,418,817 Date: 20 Dec 2014 3 #Dangal $ 1,346,274 Date: 25 Dec 2016 4 #Dhoom3 $ 1,304,679 Date: 21 Dec 2013 5 #BajrangiBhaijaan $ 1,050,000 Date: 18 July 2015 Note: HINDI films. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

These numbers would come as a breather for the whole team of Padmaavat, who have been under immense pressure ever since the film was announced. From receiving death threats to having bounties placed on their heads, both the director and and the lead actress have had a tough time getting the film to the theatres.

When compared to other Bhansali films and their opening weekend numbers, Padmaavat seems to have superseded his previous productions.

Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali's 2015 epic raked in Rs 46.77 crore in its opening weekend, according to Koimoi.com.

Ram-Leela, which again starred Padukone and Singh in a highly dramatic story of a tragic romance, earned Rs 52.60 crore in its opening weekend.

Guzaarish, which saw Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai team up, grossed Rs 13.78 crores in the first three days of its release. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Saawariya, which marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood, made Rs 11.23 crore in its opening weekend, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Devdas, another one of Bhansali's big ticket films, minted Rs 6.15 crore in the first three days of its release. The 2002 film was made on a budget of Rs 44 crore and made a neat profit after excelling at both the international and national box office.

Therefore, looking at the past figures, Padmaavat looks like Bhansali's most promising film, despite facing multiple obstacles. Interestingly, the film now becomes Padukone's seventh film to cross the Rs 100 crore club whereas for Singh, its his third.

Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone’s seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

#Padmaavat is @RanveerOfficial’s third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#RamLeela, #BajiraoMastani]… Incidentally, all three were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali... At the speed it’s racing, #Padmaavat may turn out to be Ranveer’s HIGHEST GROSSER, surpassing #BajiraoMastani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:44 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:44 PM