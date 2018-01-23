Padmaavat: As SC lifts ban on film's release in multiple states, a look at Bollywood's reactions so far

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, arguably one of the most debated Indian films, has received the final nod from the Supreme Court. However, the film is still facing the brunts of several communal outfits, despite being slated for a 25 January release. Not just the team of Padmaavat, the film industry at large, is keeping its fingers crossed and hoping for a peaceful journey ahead.

One of the very first people to express their relief with the SC's judgement was Karan Johar. The director-producer told ANI, "As a filmmaker, I can only hope that we have a smooth release. Supreme Court judgment went in favour of Padmaavat. It is a matter of happiness that the law has prevailed."

While the Karni Sena is still playing an active role in wreaking havoc across various parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, their threats of burning down the theatres screening Padmaavat don't seem to be working on Bollywood it seems.

The moment the SC's decision of staying the ban imposed by several states was reported, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to support the team. One of the firsts among them were Ayushmann Khurrana, Manish Mundra, Shabana Azmi and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2018

Azmi was one among those who also demanded strict action against those who wished to behead Deepika Padukone for essaying Rani Padmini. "Immediate action needs to be taken against these criminal elements so as to send out a clear signal to the country that the dignity of women is supreme and neither abusive language nor violent threats will go unpunished. The law of the land must apply with immediate effect so that a strong message is conveyed that the Government has zero tolerance for violence or a call to violence against any citizen of this country," she was quoted as saying by The Quint. Director Mukesh Bhatt applauded SC's decision and hoped for a peaceful opening of the film, too.

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt speaks on the stay order by SC on the ban on Padmaavat #PadmaavatWins pic.twitter.com/aiMAaObwzY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

“Padmaavat is a literary classic. Nobody who has disputed the film has seen it. Nobody can go against the Supreme Court,” Shyam Benegal was quoted by The Quint.

Renuka Shahane posed with a poster that read 'Ban Rape', 'Ban Sexual Molestation' and 'Ban Female Foeticide' along with the ones of Padmaavat. Her way of protesting against this extremism spurred a lot of debate.



