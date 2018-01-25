Padmaavat: Ahead of release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, security arrangements in Delhi, Kolkata tighten

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said adequate arrangements are in place to maintain law and order as the controversial movie Padmaavat releases on Thursday.

The capital has turned into a fortress ahead of the Republic Day with special commandos of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces deployed across the city, mainly in the VIP areas of central Delhi.

Police said forces have been deployed at theatres and multiplexes screening the movie, and the forces are on high alert as anti-Padmaavat violence was reported from adjoining Gurugram.

Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak, told IANS, "In view of the screening of Padmaavat in the capital, we have done proper arrangements. We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements. We have proper security in the periphery of the national capital and additional force has been kept in readiness. We are urging groups not to indulge in any act which could violate the law and order situation."

Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh told IANS that security has been tightened specially in the New Delhi area, where the parade will take place on Friday.

"We have had rehearsals multiple times, we are adequately prepared for security arrangements in view of the Republic Day as well as the release of the movie Padmaavat."

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been stridently protesting the release of Padmaavat on the grounds that it distorts history.

Incidents of violence have been reported from several states and in Delhi's satellite town of Gurugram a school bus carrying students was attacked by protesters on Wednesday.

In Delhi also there were reports of violent incidents in Rohini area, where a group of Karni Sena supporters halted traffic and shattered the windows of some vehicles. The police, however, denied any such incidents took place.

"The law and order situation in Rohini and Prashant Vihar area is under control and peaceful. There was no damage to any vehicle reported from Prashant Vihar area," Deputy Police Commissioner Rajneesh Gupta said even as images of damaged cars with shattered windows were circulated on social media.

At the same time in Kolkata, plain-clothes policemen kept close vigil, and large number of policemen were deployed outside multiplexes and cinema halls, as part of elaborate security measures here to prevent any untoward incidents related to Padmavaat, police said on Wednesday (24 January).

Two days before the movie is set to be officially released, special screenings and paid previews of the controversial film were held across West Bengal on Wednesday.

According to city police officers, all police stations have been directed to prevent any act of disturbance in connection with the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, which has been facing incessant protests over alleged "wrong manner" of portrayal of Queen Padmavati. Strong legal action would be taken if there was any hooliganism, they said.

"Intelligence Branch sleuths and anti-crime branch officials would maintain close vigil. Personnel of the rank of inspectors and sub-inspectors have been given special responsibilities to prevent any kind of disturbances. Any incident of demonstrations before a multiplex or cinema hall screening the movie, will have to be immediately reported to he police stations concerned," said the officer.

There will be heavy police deployment under a senior officer outside every shopping mall. "Any attempt at disturbance will be curbed with an iron hand," the officer said. Every ticket holder will be searched at the gate.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 07:47 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 10:15 AM