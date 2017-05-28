Ozark season 1: Horrible Bosses star Jason Bateman looks ruthless in teaser of new Netflix show

If you, like many fans of the show Arrested Development or film Horrible Bosses, can only think of Jason Bateman in funny roles, his avatar in Ozark will blow your mind. He and his wife, played by Laura Linney, are hiding a grave (rather literally) secret on the new Netflix show.

In the recently released teaser of the show, Bateman's character even asks, "Hypothetically, on a scale of one to 10, how difficult would it be for someone to disappear? Say a family of four?"

This teaser has all the elements of a crime-thriller, with shots of wads of cash, sex, dead bodies, bars, and even an ominous-looking crow feeding off a dead dog's body. Clearly, this show is not for the faint of heart. Many horrific things occur in the minute-long teaser, including a body falling from the sky and landing on a road with a thud, right in front of Bateman's eyes.

The show chronicles the escape of the family of a financial advisor based in Chicago, who also serves as the top money launderer for the second-largest drug cartel in Mexico, to Missouri after things go wrong. Bateman plays the financial advisor, and the show also stars Esai Morales, Julia Garner, Marc Menchaca, Jason Butler Harner, and Harris Yulin.

The Independent reports that Jason Bateman also directed half the episodes of Ozark.

Ozark will begin streaming on Netflix in July.

Watch the teaser here:

