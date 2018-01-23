Oscars 2018: When, Where, How — All you need to know about the nominations announcement

It is that time of the year when movie buffs and couch potatoes find common ground — the award season. With the revelry in full swing, the prestigious Academy Awards or Oscars 2018, will officially begin from today (23 January). Here are all the details you need to track whether or not the artists and movies you're rooting for have made it to the Oscars:

When

According to the official website, the nominees for all technical categories will be announced at 5.22 am PT which is 6.52 pm when converted to IST.

Other nominees like Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role etc. will be announced at 5.38.30 am which in India would be 7.08.30 pm.

Who's announcing

Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Rodriguez will come together to announce the contenders. The Academy had earlier tweeted some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

Behind the scenes with @priyankachopra. Tune in to the #OscarNoms announcement on Tuesday at 5:22am PT. pic.twitter.com/dQfjBioyuy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 20, 2018

Where to watch

The nominations for the Oscars will be announced via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, as per the Oscars website. Therefore, anyone with an internet connection in any part of the world will be able to access the live stream. The Oscars 2018 will be held on 4 March, 2018.

Here is the YouTube link through which one can watch the proceedings. The video will go live at the aforementioned time.



Predictions

According to Firstpost predictions, Shape of Water, Ladybird, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri are likely to be the movies to watch out for at the 90th Academy Awards.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 10:58 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 10:58 AM