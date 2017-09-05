Oscars 2018: Telugu producer CV Reddy appointed chairman of India's Academy Awards jury

As the date for the submission of films to the 2018 Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, approaches, the chairman of the jury which will select India's official entry for the Best Foreign Lanuage Film has been picked. Telugu producer CV Reddy, who has previously served as a member of the jury in 2012, will serve as its head this year, reportsTimes of India.

This appointment marks the first time that a Telugu filmmaker has been picked to be the head of the jury. Over the course of his career, Reddy has produced 12 films in Telugu, as well as Kannada and Tamil.

He will watch and review potential entries between 16 and 23 September. Film trade bodies have been asked by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to submit their works by 10 September. The FFI must send the chosen entry to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by 1 October.

The president of the FFI is also a member of the Telugu film industry — producer C Kalyan.

Last year's selection for this category was Tamil film Visaranai directed by Vetrimaaran. In the year that CV Reddy served as a jury member, Anurag Basu's Barfi! starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra was chosen.

The 90th edition of the Oscars will be held on 4 March, 2018 at Los Angeles.