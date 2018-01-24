Oscars 2018: James Franco snubbed but sexual assault claim against Kobe Bryant goes unnoticed by Academy

Kobe Bryant, who has retired from basketball but continues to remain in the public eye as a producer, and actor, has landed an Oscar nomination in the animation short category for Dear Basketball. The basketball legend has produced the short film.

However, a backlash against this milestone might be brewing as the Academy has so far snubbed top contenders like James Franco who is accused of sexual harassment.

Bryant teamed up with director Glen Keane, best known for his work at Disney, to produce the animated short, which is based on Bryant’s retirement poem composed for the film by the legendary John Williams. He reacted to the nomination with a tweet saying, “What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms.”

It seems like Bryant has escaped Hollywood's ire and its newfound intolerance towards sexual misconduct of any kind. In 2003, he was under investigation for a sexual assault complaint filed by a 19-year-old hotel employee who had accused him of rape.

Bryant had admitted to an adulterous sexual encounter but refused sexual assault. After the case was closed in 2004 by prosecutors due to the accuser’s refusal to testify, he had issued a statement saying, “Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter." Eventually the case was settled out of court through an undisclosed settlement, as reported by The Washington Post.

Perhaps the Academy saw the closure of the legal case, albeit under suspect circumstances, as a precedent for inclusion of Kobe Bryant in the nominations.

