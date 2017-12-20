Oscars 2018: 341 movies set to compete for Best Picture nominations at 90th Academy Awards

A whopping 341 films are eligible to receive a nomination for Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards next year. These include strong contenders like Lady Bird and The Post and critical failures like Justice League and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

To be in consideration for Best Picture, films must be at least 40 minutes in length and be shown on 35mm film, 70mm film, or a digital format. They must also premiere in a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County by midnight, 31 December, beginning a minimum run of seven consecutive days. The final number of nominees in the category can range anywhere from 5 to 10 depending on the preferential rankings of the voters.

According to a report on Variety, some of the front-runners include Call Me By Your Name, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Post, Lady Bird, Get Out, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, The Florida Project, The Big Sick and Mudbound. Though critically panned films like Baywatch, Justice League, The Emoji Movie, Chips, The Mummy, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales are also in contention, they are most likely to be filtered out ahead of the nominations announcement on 23 January.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on 4 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.