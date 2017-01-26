Oscars 2017 predictions: La La Land, Arrival, Lion, Moonlight; who will win big?

The most important night for cinema is coming, and the nominations are out.

The line-up for the 89th Academy Awards have some very interesting stories to tell. From La La Land's record 14 nominations to the refreshing diversity in the Oscar line-up, the award hopefuls reflect the best of what movies had to offer this year.

While the entertainment community and film fans around the world will have differing opinions on who will reign triumphant come Oscar night, here are some predictions that Firstpost would like to give for the awards:

Academy Award for Best Picture:

Considering the subject matter and the unanimous praise, Barry Jenkins' Moonlight is the strongest contender for the Oscar. With a recent victory at the Golden Globe (also for best film), Moonlight might end up win the golden lady this time around.

Possible spoiler:

Leveling the record that Titanic and All About Eve set for the most Oscar nominations is no mean feat. So it won't be shocking to see La La Land get the Best picture Oscar as well. While Damien Chazelle's romantic musical comedy-drama might not have the social and emotional weight that Moonlight does, it is also quite likely to clinch the Oscar.

Academy Award for Best Actor:

Controversies aside, Casey Affleck's depiction of Lee Chandler in Manchester By the Sea, a handyman with a troubled past deserves an Oscar nod. His crushing depiction of grief hits the right notes and is worthy of a Best Actor win.

Possible spoiler:

The ghost of #OscarsSoWhite still looms large on the Academy awards, and Denzel Washington could be a potential remedy to this issue. Considering how Denzel Washington has, with seven nominations, earned more nominations than any other black actor in Oscar history, it's about time that Washington gets his due.

Academy Award for Best Actress:

So the award for Best Actress should definitely go to Amy Adams — oh wait, she wasn't nominated. To be fair (almost) all the actresses who made the cut deserve the nod. So anyone could take the award at this point, but considering how the Oscars are suckers for biopics, Natalie Portman's rendition of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie might just have an edge here.

Possible spoiler:

The contrasting yet equally convincing performances by Isabelle Huppert and Emma Stone could give Portman a run for her money.

Academy Award for Best Director:

There's a general consensus that Arrival is nothing short of a modern masterpiece, and with good reason. Denis Villeneuve has rightly found his place as a director, not just for sci-fi movies, but deeply thoughtful, visceral movies that like to delve into what it means to be human. 2017 could be the year Villeneuve solidifies his place as an auteur.

Possible spoiler:

In terms of storytelling and direction, Denis isn’t the only contender to beat. Considering how both Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins and La La Land’s Damien Chazelle have the “Written by and Directed by” moniker to their name, they can take away the Academy Award this time.

Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali's performance in Moonlight won hearts and it'll most probably win the Oscar too. If he does, in fact, win, we really wonder if the presenters will be able to pronounce his full name — Mahershalalhashbaz Ali — right!

Possible spoiler:

At the risk of sounding complacent, we think Ali has got this in the bag. Dev Patel's depiction of Saroo in the movie Lion, which seems more like one more worthy of a Best Actor nod, might be the surprise of the night.

Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Another actor who should have been in the lead actor category rather than the supporting one, Viola Davis in Fences is most certainly worthy of the Oscar. Her extraordinary performance in the movie really portrays her range as an actor, one that is most certainly Oscar-worthy.

Possible spoiler:

Moonlight might be washing all over the potential winner candidates, because Naomie Harris from Moonlight is the next likely candidate for the award! Her agonisingly crushing portrayal of a drug-addicted single mother would certainly do justice to the award.

