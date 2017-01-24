Oscars 2017 nominations: La La Land bags 14; diversity shines with Viola Davis, Dev Patel

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards or the Oscars, are here; they were revealed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, as reported by BBC.

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone's La La Land received the most nominations, a total of 14 including the most coveted of the lot: Best Actor, Actress, Director and Picture.

Competing against La La Land and Moonlight for best picture will be Manchester by the Sea, Arrival, Lion, Fences, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, and Hacksaw Ridge.

A bright spark: with Viola Davis, Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga getting acting nominations, the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag officially cannot be used. The diversity of choice is impressive this year.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on 26 February.

Here's the full winners list:

Best picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best actor

Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling for La La Land

Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington for Fences

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert for Elle

Ruth Negga for Loving

Natalie Portman for Jackie

Emma Stone for La La Land

Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel for Lion

Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis for Fences

Naomie Harris for Moonlight

Nicole Kidman for Lion

Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea

Best director

Damien Chazelle for La La Land

Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins for Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve for Arrival

See the full list here.