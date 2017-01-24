Oscars 2017 nominations: La La Land bags 14; diversity shines with Viola Davis, Dev Patel

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards or the Oscars, are here; they were revealed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, as reported by BBC.
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone's La La Land received the most nominations, a total of 14 including the most coveted of the lot: Best Actor, Actress, Director and Picture.
Competing against La La Land and Moonlight for best picture will be Manchester by the Sea, Arrival, Lion, Fences, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, and Hacksaw Ridge.
A bright spark: with Viola Davis, Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga getting acting nominations, the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag officially cannot be used. The diversity of choice is impressive this year.
The 2017 Oscars will take place on 26 February.
Here's the full winners list:
Best picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best actor
Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington for Fences
Best actress
Isabelle Huppert for Elle
Ruth Negga for Loving
Natalie Portman for Jackie
Emma Stone for La La Land
Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Moonlight
Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel for Lion
Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis for Fences
Naomie Harris for Moonlight
Nicole Kidman for Lion
Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea
Best director
Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve for Arrival
