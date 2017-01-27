Oscars 2017: Constance Wu goes on Twitter rant against Casey Affleck's nomination

Taiwanese-American actress Constance Wu has criticised the Oscars for nominating actor Casey Affleck at the upcoming 89th Academy Awards amid his past sexual assault allegations.

Wu took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Affleck, who has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a series of tweets, Wu expressed her objection to the Academy for nominating Affleck, who was accused of sexual harassment while working on his documentary titled I'm Still Here.

Wu said that by nominating Affleck, Hollywood is reinforcing the "industry's gross and often hidden mistreatment of women".

"Men who sexually harass women for Oscar! Because good acting performance matters more than humanity, human integrity! Because poor kid really needs the help! Boys," she wrote.

In another post, she said: "Buy your way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, that's all that matters! Because art isn't about humanity, right?"

"I've been counseled not to talk about this for career's sake. For my career then, I'm a woman and human first. That's what my craft is built on."

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court!Just do a good acting job,thats all that matters!bc Art isn't about humanity,right? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

I've been counseled not to talk about this for career's sake. F my career then, I'm a woman & human first. That's what my craft is built on. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Back in 2010, two women who worked on the documentary Affleck directed filed lawsuits against him, accusing him of making "uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances". The lawsuits were later dropped after all parties reached an agreement for an undisclosed sum.