Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman launches sexual harassment hotline and legal-aid service

Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman and her organisation, Women in Film, announced that they were setting up a sexual harassment hotline where victims can call for pro-bono legal counseling and advice, according to a report on The Washington Post. The service is expected to be operational by 1 December.

On Thursday, the Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March protesters joined forces in the heart of Hollywood, near the entrance to the Dolby Theater, the home of the Academy Awards ceremony. They walked side by side to gather for a rally of rousing speeches from the likes of Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Schulman.

"I've experienced gender bias, salary imparity. I've been yelled at, disrespected. I've had credit taken from me, I've had money stolen from me. I've been bankrupted twice and much worse. And I've seen it all. I've seen every bit of harassment and every bit of these sex crimes. However, I've produced 20 movies, I've supervised over 150 movies, I've won an Academy Award. I've even raised a 17-year-old daughter," Schulman told AP. "Do not let them destroy us. We can win this war. It's a game. It's a game of power that we can win."

Sivan, a TV journalist who alleged sexual harassment from Weinstein and served as the "celebrity chair" of the Take Back the Workplace event, said that the time is ripe for a re-ordering of power. "We want our daughters and sons to be able to go to a workplace and never have to take a meeting with a dude in a bathrobe," Sivan told AP. "They will never have to choose to put out or keep their job."

At Elle's Women in Hollywood event last month, prominent film producer Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, had proposed a Hollywood commission to combat the epidemic and establish "new, industry-wide protections against sexual harassment and abuse."