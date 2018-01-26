Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle lands show backed by Apple

Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle has landed himself a straight-to-series order for an hourlong drama backed by Apple's streaming service. Chazelle will be writing and directing all the episodes of the series.

The series will be executive produced by Chazelle's La La Land producers Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger via their production companies Original Headquarters and Automatik respectively. The drama's producer will be the independent studio MRC who is also behind Netflix's House of Cards and Ozark.

Chazelle has previously forayed into television before with his eight-part Netflix musical-drama The Eddy. Chazelle is the executive producer on the show, along with having directed two of it's episodes.

Chazelle received appreciation from the audience and critics alike for his film La La Land which picked up six Academy Awards last year including the Best Director for Chazelle and the Best Actor (Female) for Emma Stone. La La Land also won a record-breaking seven Golden Globe Awards in the same year which included the Best Screenplay award for Chazelle along with another Best Director win.

Prior to that, Chazelle's Whiplash was another Oscar-winning film which received five nominations and bagged three awards.

Chazelle is currently busy with the Universal film First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. The movie will see a fall release.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 18:37 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 18:37 PM