Oscar-Winning filmmaker Michael Haneke to develop dystopian TV series, Kelvin's Book

Paris: Michael Haneke, the Austrian director of such unsparing thrillers as The Piano Teacher and Funny Games, is to make his first television series.

The producers of the hit German series Deutschland 83 about a sleeper Stasi spy, said they have signed up Haneke for a dystopian 10-part series set in the near future called Kelvin's Book.

"After 10 TV movies and 12 films, I wanted to tell a longer story for once," said the 75-year-old Haneke, who won an Oscar for his 2012 film Amour, which also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival, making him one of the tiny club of directors who have won the prize twice.

Kelvin's Book will be shot in English, said Nico Hofmann, of German production company UFA.

"No contemporary director has moved and inspired me more than Michael Haneke," he said. "Kelvin's Book is an extraordinarily rich, gripping and ambitious story. With contemporary themes and a reflection of the digital age that we live in, there's no better time for this project."

He did not say when the series will be shot or when it is likely to be shown.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:03 PM