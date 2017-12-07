You are here:

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field to look back on her career in memoir titled 'In Pieces'

AP

Dec,07 2017 18:41 51 IST

Oscar winner Sally Field is writing a memoir. The actress has an agreement with Grand Central Publishing for In Pieces, scheduled for next fall.

Sally Field. Image from Twitter/@Square1Tax

The publisher announced Wednesday that the book will cover her private and professional lives, notably her rise from the teen star of Gidget to her acclaimed performances in Places in the Heart, Norma Rae Lincoln and other films.

Field said in a statement that she will write about how acting helped her manage the transition from a “complicated childhood.”

The 71-year-old has also appeared in such films as Smokey and the Bandit, with then-boyfriend Burt Reynolds, Mrs. Doubtfire and Forrest Gump.

