Oscar winning actress Penélope Cruz to be honoured at 43rd Cesar Awards

Los Angeles: Penelope Cruz will receive an honourary Cesar Award, the French Academy has announced.

The 43-year-old actor will be bestowed with the honour during the annual awards ceremony, the French equivalent of the Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Penelope Cruz has the talent to shine in international productions as much as in (smaller) films, whether (she's working) for Ridley Scott, Rob Marshall, Kenneth Branagh, Sergio Castellitto, Fernando Trueba or Asghar Farhadi with whom she has just wrapped Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saven) which will come out in May," Alain Terzian, the president of France's Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema, said in a statement.

During her two-decade long career, Cruz has won many awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008.

She also won a BAFTA award for the Woody Allen film.

The ceremony will be held on March 2 in Paris.

