Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson to portray singer Aretha Franklin in upcoming biopic

Jennifer Hudson is set to play Aretha Franklin in a new biopic after the 'Respect' singer handpicked the actor herself.

The announcement that Hudson would be taking on the role of the veteran singer was made during record producer Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys party, reported Deadline.

Hudson, 36, was introduced by Davis ahead of her performance at the party, and went on to perform Franklin's songs 'Think' and 'Respect', before moving on to her own songs.

Not many details about the film have been revealed, but Franklin had previously said that the project has been in development since 2011.

Producing the film will be Straight Outta Compton's Scott Bernstein and music producer Harvey Mason Jr.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:10 PM