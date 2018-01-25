Oscar nominee and The Big Sick writer Emily V Gordon roped in to adapt The Nest for Amazon

Emily V Gordon has been hired by Amazon Studios to pen the script of the big screen adaptation of the The Nest.

Gordon, who has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Screenplay category along with husband Kumail Najiani for The Big Sick, will write the adaptation of Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney's novel, which centers on the dysfunctional Plumb family in New York.

The book, published by Ecco in March 2016, centers on the dysfunctional Plumb family in New York. Years of simmering tensions finally reach a breaking point when Melody, Beatrice, and Jack Plumb gather to confront their charismatic and reckless older brother, Leo, freshly released from rehab. Months earlier, an inebriated Leo got behind the wheel of a car with a 19-year-old waitress as his passenger. The ensuing accident has endangered the Plumbs’ joint trust fund, The Nest, which they are months away from finally receiving. Meant by their deceased father to be a modest mid-life supplement, the Plumb siblings have watched The Nest’s value soar along with the stock market, and have been counting on the money to solve a number of self-inflicted problems.

The Nest has been translated into 25 languages.

Jill Soloway and Andrea Sperling are producing The Nest, while Carly Kahane will be executive producing it, reported Variety. Jill Soloway is also behind the Amazon original series Transparent, and the recently canceled I Love Dick.

