Orlando Bloom talks about child abuse in Hollywood while promoting film on subject

The exposure of the rampant sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood by industry strongmen like producer Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey has started an urgent conversation on eradicating the toxic culture of the entertainment industry. Orlando Bloom’s latest film Romans seems to come at an appropriate time as a film that discusses abuse and the complexities of confronting one's assaulter.

At the Rome Film Festival, Orlando Bloom opened up about the subject of child abuse in the entertainment industry. “A lot of people are being revealed for who they’ve been and what they are and society is now standing up,” said the actor while promoting the film in Italy, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He plays the character Malky, who confronts the man abused him as a child after many years when his abuser is hired to demolish the very church where the abuse had taken place. The film is directed by Ludwig and Paul Shammasian and was written by Geoff Thompson who had based the script on his own experiences as a survivor of sexual abuse.

Orlando Bloom, known for his role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Troy said, “I was always so impressed and remarkably amazed at the courage of our writer for his sincere open truth about his own experience of sexual abuse.”

“I hope that this film will give men who have experienced sexual abuse, a safe place or a feeling of being able to relate. I think there’s a real feeling of being alone in that circumstance,” he said.

Bloom believes that now society is no longer ready to put up or accept abuse, and there is a change coming. “There’s a generation coming through who are standing up and having their voices heard, which I think is long overdue.”