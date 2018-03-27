You are here:

Olivia de Havilland's lawsuit against FX drama Feud over her depiction in series dismissed by court

Mar,27 2018 19:37:02 IST

FX Networks on Monday prevailed in a lawsuit brought by Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland over her depiction in a miniseries about the feud between Hollywood screen legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

A state appeals court in California dismissed de Havilland’s claims that the docudrama Feud: Bette and Joan falsely portrayed her as a gossip and a hypocrite, damaging her reputation.

The portrayal of de Havilland in Feud, created by producer Ryan Murphy, was overwhelmingly positive, the court said.

In this combination photo, actress Olivia de Havilland appears in Rome on Oct. 4, 1968, left, and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays de Havilland in a scene from the FX series, "Feud: Betty and Joan." A California appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit by 101-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland against the creators of the FX Networks show “Feud: Betty and Joan.” De Havilland claims that she should have been compensated and asked permission for the use of her likeness on the show. (AP Photo, left, FX via AP)

The court said allowing de Havilland’s case to proceed would interfere with the rights of authors and filmmakers to make creative works that dramatize historical events.

“Books, films, plays, and television shows often portray real people,” the court said. “Whether a person portrayed in one of these expressive works is a world-renowned film star, ‘a living legend,’ or a person no one knows, she or he does not own history.”

De Havilland was portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones in Feud, which starred Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. The series explored the bad blood between Crawford and Davis in the later years of their lives.

Suzelle Smith, a lawyer for de Havilland, said in a statement the decision “does not properly balance the First Amendment with other important rights” and she would appeal.

Murphy said the ruling “gives all creators the breathing room necessary to continue to tell important historical stories inspired by true events.”

In February, Netflix Inc hired Murphy, known for the hit series American Horror Story and Glee, to create exclusive series and films as part of a five-year deal expected to be worth up to $300 million.

De Havilland, best known for the 1939 film Gone With the Wind, won two Oscars in a career spanning 50 movies.

De Havilland moved to Paris in the 1950s and has made rare public appearances since retiring.

Lawyers for de Havilland, 101, said she was the only living person to be depicted in the eight-part miniseries.

De Havilland objected to scenes in which she was portrayed as using a vulgar term to refer to her sister, actress Joan Fontaine, and joking about Frank Sinatra’s drinking.

In October, a lower court judge denied an FX request to dismiss the case on First Amendment grounds, saying there was merit to her allegation that she was depicted in a false light.

