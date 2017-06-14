Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer takes you back to world of Elsa and Anna

The trailer of the new Disney flick Olaf's Frozen Adventure is out and it has the beloved snowman from the world of Frozen. The trailer was launched on 13 June and will be previewed in cinema theatres before the Pixar's Cars 3, which releases on 16 June.

The upcoming film Coco which releases on 22 November, 2017, is a result of a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. That same team has extended for Olaf's Frozen Adventure as well, which is supposed to be a 21-minute featurette that will open in front of Coco, as reported by E! News.

The trailer shows the Frozen snowman Olaf on an adventure journey to find the best holiday traditions for Arendelle princess sisters Anna and Elsa in their first holiday season together.

Speaking to the news network, John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios spoke about the pairing of Coco and the Olaf featurette. He said, "It's a perfect pairing — they're both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward."

Previously, another short featurette, Frozen Fever, was released in 2015 and it was paired with Cinderella.

If speculations are to be believed, an untitled Frozen sequel is all set for a November 2019 release.

Although no official reports have come up, but Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel took to their Twitter accounts and shared a hint of an upcoming sequel.

Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017

It's happening! All my Elsas say ho! https://t.co/zkEhLryl5b — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) April 25, 2017

Here's the trailer of the short feature - Olaf's Frozen Adventure:

