Okka Kshanam: Allu Sirish unveils first look of his next, based on concept of 'time freeze'

FP Staff

Nov,29 2017 13:17 36 IST

The first look of Allu Sirish in the much-awaited Telugu romantic thriller Okka Kshanam, releasing on 23 December, has been revealed. Sirish shared his first look on Twitter confirming that the film’s upcoming release in December as well.

The poster shows Sirish in a sci-fi setting, grappling with some kind of a shock or explosion while protecting and his co-star Surabhi. While the film’s tagline touts it as a love story versus destiny, the film is will reportedly deal with the time freeze concept.

Okka Kshanam is a romantic thriller written and directed by Vi Anand‏, who is a big science fiction fan. His last outing Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada was a surprise blockbuster hit with its innovative horror comedy theme. Naturally, expectations are high for his latest too.

The film is produced by Chakri Chigurupati while Mani Sharma has scored the music. The film’s principal photography has been wrapped up and the post-production is said to be in full swing. Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar had recently visited the set of the film in Bengaluru to wish the team luck and had expressed his excitement to watch the film on the big screen, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sirish was last seen in the Malayalam film 1971: Beyond Borders. Okka Kshanam also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath and Rohini in key roles.

