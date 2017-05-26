Okja: How Tilda Swinton channeled Ivanka Trump for her role as an antagonist

Even though critics and the audience at Cannes might have been very appreciative of Okja, Netflix's upcoming film about a young girl's pursuit to expose an evil capitalistic corporation, the film has managed to impress quite a few people because of the extremely famous lead actor Tilda Swinton, who is spearheading the film.

In an interview with The Wrap, Tilda Swinton talked about her role in the film.

Swinton plays Lucy Mirando, "the heir to a rotten great fortune built on the corrupt and morally repugnant initiatives carried out by her father."

Swinton is the film's primary antagonist. Swinton added that "Lucy is not a great actress, has precious little natural charisma and needs to force the shtick to a somewhat painful degree.The spotlight is not her natural habitat and the sense of disconnect is palpable."

Sound familiar? Yes, but Swinton being Swinton, she dances majestically around her answer when asked if she drew inspiration from the Ivanka Trump, by saying, "When we shot in New York last summer, I stood watching the Republican convention on the television in our lunch break dressed as Lucy, watching a different daughter of a different dubious dynasty addressing, from a high podium, a big crowd with glossy blond hair, expensive orthodontics and modeling her Barbie-perfect modest pink dress (concurrently on sale online). Chicken? Egg?"

Okja premieres on Netflix on 28 June. Here's the trailer for the film: