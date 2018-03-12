October writer Juhi Chaturvedi considers making films on original stories tougher than biopics; says the former needs 'patience'

Mumbai: National Award winning screenplay writer Juhi Chaturvedi says making a film on an original story is tougher than making a biopic.

At the trailer launch of Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film October, which she has penned, Chaturvedi was asked if she wants to write a biopic rather than an original story.

She said, "I think a biopic should be made on stories that could create an impact on the society once the film is out. This is true that making a film with an original story takes more hard work and time. It takes more time to write a story and people do not have the patience to wait. They just want to make a film as fast as possible.

"I took around two-and-a-half years for writing the story of the film October. And I think this much time is needed for writing. I am thankful that Shoojit and Ronnie (producer Ronnie Lahiri) waited for me to write the story," she said.

"I think nowadays people will sign a newborn thinking if they become somebody, they will make a biopic in future," quipped the writer, who has earlier penned the stories of films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Piku.

Chaturvedi was present at the October trailer launch with Sircar, Lahiri and the film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. The film will release on 13 April.

