You are here:

Octavia Spencer to reunite with The Help director Tate Taylor for upcoming horror movie Ma

FP Staff

Feb,02 2018 18:23 26 IST

Actor Octavia Spencer is reuniting with her The Help director Tate Taylor for a new horror thriller film.

The film, titled Ma, will also feature Luke Evans and Juliette Lewis, is being backed by Blumhouse, the production company behind Get Out, reported Variety.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Ma is described as a psychological thriller.

Octavia Spencer/Image from Twitter.

Octavia Spencer/Image from Twitter.

"It's dark material, but it's also really fun. Octavia is so damn likable that we usually see her in certain roles," Taylor said.

"But she's such a good actress and this is such a complex character that if I do my job right, people in the audience are going to want to push pause and say, 'Can we please take you out for coffee so you don't do what you're about to do.'" he added.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:23 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:23 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Hollywood #M&A #Octavia Spencer #Tate Taylor #The Help

also see

Jessica Chastain to reunite with The Help co-star Octavia Spencer in Universal Studios comedy

Jessica Chastain to reunite with The Help co-star Octavia Spencer in Universal Studios comedy

Barbie big screen adaptation, starring Anne Hathaway, postponed to 2020; cause for delay unclear

Barbie big screen adaptation, starring Anne Hathaway, postponed to 2020; cause for delay unclear

Oscars 2018: Before its 90th edition, challenges faced by the awards show are unprecedented

Oscars 2018: Before its 90th edition, challenges faced by the awards show are unprecedented