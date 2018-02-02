Octavia Spencer to reunite with The Help director Tate Taylor for upcoming horror movie Ma

Actor Octavia Spencer is reuniting with her The Help director Tate Taylor for a new horror thriller film.

The film, titled Ma, will also feature Luke Evans and Juliette Lewis, is being backed by Blumhouse, the production company behind Get Out, reported Variety.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Ma is described as a psychological thriller.

"It's dark material, but it's also really fun. Octavia is so damn likable that we usually see her in certain roles," Taylor said.

"But she's such a good actress and this is such a complex character that if I do my job right, people in the audience are going to want to push pause and say, 'Can we please take you out for coffee so you don't do what you're about to do.'" he added.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:23 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:23 PM