Ocean’s Eight trailer: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna rob the freakin' Met Gala in this reboot

The first trailer for the all-female crime caper, Ocean’s Eight, has been dropped. A sequel to Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy, it stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character Danny.

The trailer begins with Debbie sitting in a prison talking about how she violated her parole but assuring the board about her intention to lead a normal, crime-free life. But after getting out of jail, she assembles a crew — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter — to help her rob a woman (Anne Hathaway) wearing a $150 billion necklace at the annual Met Gala in New York. And soon, the action begins to unfold as Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots are Made For Walking" kicks in.

Ocean’s Eight includes cameos from A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Zayn Malik, Serena Williams, James Corden and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. It will also see Matt Damon reprise his role as pickpocket Linus Caldwell.

The film arrives at a time and climate in Hollywood where all-female reboots of popular films are becoming all too common.

The poster of the Warner Bros film shows the characters lined up in profile, all wearing dark overcoats and shades. It has the tagline: "Every con has its pros."

Ocean’s 8 is schedule to release on 8 June 2018.

Watch the trailer below: