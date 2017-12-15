Ocean's 8 first look: Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling are ready for the heist of the century

The new poster of Ocean's 8 is here and it looks like a million bucks. Featuring the girls in extravagant clothing against, the poster strikes you harder because of the red background.

The poster also has the tagline, "every con has its pros" written. In capital letter. The upcoming Ocean's 11 spinoff combines the best of Hollywood — Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

The films revolves around Debbie Ocean (played by Bullock), Danny Ocean's estranged sister, as she tries to pull off the robbery of the century. But first, she must assemble her own gang, which she finds in Lou, Rose, Daphne Kluger, Nine Ball, Tammy, Amita, and Constance.

The film also stars Dakota Fanning in a role which the makers have managed keep under wraps so far. Speaking of the men, Matt Damon and Carl Reiner reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom from the Ocean's Trilogy. However, the ladies have got this, and the men, too, have stepped aside to settle for cameo appearances.

Written by Ross and Olivia Milch, the film is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released on 8 June 2018.