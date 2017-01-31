Ocean's 8 first look: Eight stunning beauties within one frame is a visual to die for

The first look of Ocean's 8 is a picture worth a thousand words. Eight seasoned female actors flaunting their panache inside the New York City subway train make it extremely difficult to wait for 17 months before we get a glimpse of this ensemble heist film in the theatres.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina. It is a star cast to die for. While we can imagine it would have been a herculean task to get them all on the same boat, an icy air of aloofness is evident in the first look. However, it may be a smart move on the makers' part to establish the theme of the film.

It is a heist film so it is not necessary that the ladies are ignoring each other. This act might very well be a part of their con game plan.

None of them are looking at each other in the picture. But since they sit diagonally across each other, there is a sense of premeditation. The caption posted along with the picture by the production house Warner Bros. is suggestive of the mischief brewing within these beauties.

In Summer 2018…the tide will turn. Here’s your First Look at #Oceans8. https://t.co/fn9uvpswCxpic.twitter.com/v4FBffaG3X — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) January 30, 2017

The film is a spin-off of the Ocean series. The makers of that franchise had confirmed that there would be no Ocean's Fourteen. Instead, now we have an all female star cast in this reboot called Ocean's 8. George Clooney, a co-producer of the film, played the protagonist in the original franchise. His Gravity co-star Bullock will play his sister in the reboot and will carry forward the franchise in the process. As she preps up to pull off the biggest con yet, she is looking for her crew.

Going by the picture, her crew might just be in her immediate proximity. Or maybe she has already roped them in and is just trying to con you? Well, keep guessing.

Ocean's 8 is directed by Gary Ross. It is slated to release on 8 June, 2018.