Novelist Stephen King to receive 2018 PEN America Literary Service Award

New York: There's a whiff of horror about PEN America's new Literary Service Award winner — it's Stephen King.

The literary and human rights organization will honour King with the award on 22 May at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The Bangor, Maine, resident's new novel, The Outsider, is being published on that date.

The award is handed out every year to a critically acclaimed writer "whose body of work helps us understand and interpret the human condition, engendering empathy and imagination in even the darkest hours."

King's books include It, The Stand and Misery.

Other writers who have won the prize include Stephen Sondheim, JK Rowling, Tom Stoppard, Salman Rushdie, Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:22 PM