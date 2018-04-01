Nora Fatehi's impromptu dance; Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan's jig: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Suhana, Gauri Khan visit the Taj Mahal

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently visited the Taj Mahal with her mother Gauri and some of her friends. Gauri took to her Instagram profile to shares precious captures from their visit.

Nora Fatehi's impromptu performance

Nora Fatehi, former Bigg Boss contestant and the star of the music video of Hardy Sandhu's 'Naah', recently shared a video of another impromptu dance performance by her which has everyone grooving to the beat.

Ranveer Singh's gully gang

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy recently shared a picture with what he calls his 'gully gang' to his social media profiles.

Alia Bhatt on the sets of Raazi

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release in 10 days and the actor just shared a picture of herself on the sets of the film in between takes.

Deepika Padukone's fearless Filmfare cover

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine and took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself all decked up as she posed next to the blown up version of the photo.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan shake a leg

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's sister recently did a little jig to 'Jumme Ki Raat' which has since gone viral. The video sees the two women bubbling with joy and energy as Arpita catches a hold of Jacqueline's t-shirt with her teeth.

